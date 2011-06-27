2020 Subaru Crosstrek Consumer Reviews
pleasant surprise
like everything about this car except steering wheel controls. too crowded; always hitting some button unintentionally, the sport model has nice wheels. and better spoiler,pros keep saying it needs more power , i disagree, for 90% of people the power is fine. i have owned 41 cars so far, and i really like this one. .
Subaru 2020 improved
Subaru listened to the consumer. I just purchased a limited model. The new true red. Love it. The back up camera is larger and you can see more angles when backing up. This vehicle now has the automatic door locks- a must have... and there is a sport control that gives the Crosstrek a little extra punch if you want it. Has all the previous features with eyesight, cruise, blind spot notification. Great vehicle with all the safety features as well.
A great so called small SUV
I just picked up my 2020 Pure Red Crosstrek. I love the cloth seats, very nice along with great back seats.For me, being 5ft 8 in size was never a problem. It work very well with all the added extras you can pick up. It seats high enough so you can see whats up ahead. And the Subaru AWD is just wonderfull. The cargo space is just what me and my wife need So do your home work and look into a Crosstrek. So many people complain that its not this or that. All I have to say is , why did you buy it. Its a great car and what it has for the money is so much more than other brands. And you know what. You can get red paint at no extra cost!
Best suv!
As a lifelong Toyota owner, I was reluctant to leave the brand but Toyota suv ratings just weren’t great. I looked at Honda CR-V, and Mazda but every auto rating publication rated the subaru higher. So I visited my local subaru dealer and test drove one. The ratings are right- this is one fantastic compact suv. Not only does it drive like a dream- quiet, smooth and responsive with lots of pep, but the safety features are awesome. I have terrible night vision and for the last few years I have avoided driving at night. But not anymore. The Eyesight safety features that let me know when I can safely change lanes to the incredible steering responsive headlights that turn when I turn have changed my life. I can drive at night now because I can see! My new car is loaded with other goodies too for a price comparable to its competitor cars who don’t have these safety features. Definitely look at the subaru Crosstrek before considering anything else.
Great car yet disappointed
Really great car. Great ride. Not a lot of road noise. Yet the cvt transmission has a very loud high pitch whistle. Its drives me up the wall a little.
