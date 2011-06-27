Overall rating

In the biggest update since it was introduced four years ago, the Subaru BRZ is back for 2017 with a host of changes. The small two-door coupe from Subaru gets more power (when paired with the manual transmission) through a series of engine upgrades. That, in combination with revised manual transmission gearing, should result in slightly quicker acceleration than before. Subaru says it also retuned the suspension to improve both the BRZ's handling and ride quality. What's more, the interior gains additional padding in common-touch areas, a revised infotainment system and an updated gauge cluster. Individually, the changes are small, but together they should further increase the BRZ's attractiveness.

Unchanged is the BRZ's core appeal. This is a small sport coupe that's relatively economical, has fantastic steering and handling, and connects the driver to the road in a way that few other cars can. If you're looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too, but it shines as a fun weekend car.

So what's the catch? Well, it's a bit small in the back, and even with this year's power bump it's going to have a hard time showing most other sports cars its taillights. If power is critical, what would you want to buy instead? Well, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and 2017 Ford Mustang can't be beat, especially in their V8 engine guises. For more space and versatility, a performance hatchback such as the Ford Focus ST or the Volkswagen GTI should also be considered. Or if it's a drop-top you're after, the Mazda Miata could be the one to get. And don't forget the BRZ's twin, the Toyota 86 (formerly the Scion FR-S), which puts a slightly different spin on the car's styling and interior design.

Even among this group of competitors, though, we love how the 2017 Subaru BRZ stays true to the ideal of being an affordable driver's car.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Subaru BRZ includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control (with selectable levels of calibration), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Larger Brembo brakes are optional on the Limited trim level and standard with the Series.Yellow BRZ.

In government crash tests, the BRZ received four out of five stars for front-crash protection. Prior BRZ testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety resulted in a highest possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test, the BRZ received a second-best Acceptable rating.

What's it like to live with?

Learn about day-to-day Subaru BRZ ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2013 Limited. We know the BRZ is fun and relatively affordable. How comfortable was the ride? How was the fuel economy? Was the cargo room big enough for everyday use? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the BRZ was refreshed for 2017 — the manual-transmission version got more horsepower and torque, and a performance package was offered. Though it differs slightly from the 2013 model we tested, our coverage is otherwise applicable.