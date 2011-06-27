  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Subaru BRZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • A light and well-balanced chassis makes for phenomenal handling
  • Excellent steering feel and response
  • Comfortable and supportive front seats
  • Standard features list is good for the price
  • Backseat and trunk are small
  • Relatively modest acceleration with no engine upgrade available
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In the biggest update since it was introduced four years ago, the Subaru BRZ is back for 2017 with a host of changes. The small two-door coupe from Subaru gets more power (when paired with the manual transmission) through a series of engine upgrades. That, in combination with revised manual transmission gearing, should result in slightly quicker acceleration than before. Subaru says it also retuned the suspension to improve both the BRZ's handling and ride quality. What's more, the interior gains additional padding in common-touch areas, a revised infotainment system and an updated gauge cluster. Individually, the changes are small, but together they should further increase the BRZ's attractiveness.

Unchanged is the BRZ's core appeal. This is a small sport coupe that's relatively economical, has fantastic steering and handling, and connects the driver to the road in a way that few other cars can. If you're looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too, but it shines as a fun weekend car.

So what's the catch? Well, it's a bit small in the back, and even with this year's power bump it's going to have a hard time showing most other sports cars its taillights. If power is critical, what would you want to buy instead? Well, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and 2017 Ford Mustang can't be beat, especially in their V8 engine guises. For more space and versatility, a performance hatchback such as the Ford Focus ST or the Volkswagen GTI should also be considered. Or if it's a drop-top you're after, the Mazda Miata could be the one to get. And don't forget the BRZ's twin, the Toyota 86 (formerly the Scion FR-S), which puts a slightly different spin on the car's styling and interior design.

Even among this group of competitors, though, we love how the 2017 Subaru BRZ stays true to the ideal of being an affordable driver's car.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Subaru BRZ includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control (with selectable levels of calibration), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Larger Brembo brakes are optional on the Limited trim level and standard with the Series.Yellow BRZ.

In government crash tests, the BRZ received four out of five stars for front-crash protection. Prior BRZ testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety resulted in a highest possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap front-impact test, the BRZ received a second-best Acceptable rating.

What's it like to live with?

Learn about day-to-day Subaru BRZ ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2013 Limited. We know the BRZ is fun and relatively affordable. How comfortable was the ride? How was the fuel economy? Was the cargo room big enough for everyday use? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the BRZ was refreshed for 2017 — the manual-transmission version got more horsepower and torque, and a performance package was offered. Though it differs slightly from the 2013 model we tested, our coverage is otherwise applicable.

2017 Subaru BRZ models

The 2017 Subaru BRZ is a four-seat compact coupe available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and Series.Yellow.

The Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, a limited-slip rear differential, automatic LED headlights and running lights, keyless entry, cruise control, hill-start assist, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-down rear seatback and a rearview camera. Electronic features include Subaru's Starlink infotainment system with a 6.2-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration (including Aha Radio, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Stitcher, plus news, weather and calendar features), and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

Stepping up to the Limited gets you LED foglights, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated suede and leather upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a digital display in the gauge cluster for performance data, and an All-Weather package that includes heated mirrors and heated front seats. A new optional Performance package (manual transmission only) adds black 17-inch alloy wheels, larger Brembo brakes and upgraded suspension dampers.

The Series.Yellow trim includes the Limited's features (plus the Performance package) and gains a frameless rearview mirror, black exterior badges, yellow interior accent stitching, and a black-and-yellow interior scheme with the BRZ logo embroidered on the front seats.

The 2017 BRZ has rear-wheel drive and features a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine. Power output depends on which transmission you choose. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic with shift paddles and rev-matched downshifts is optional for the BRZ Limited. With the manual, you'll get 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Automatic-equipped BRZs are limited to 200 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.

According to Subaru, the manual transmission has revised gearing that will theoretically improve acceleration. We have yet to test the 2017 BRZ, but we don't expect it to be dramatically quicker than before. Expect a 0-60 mph time in the low to mid-6-second range with the manual or closer to 8 seconds with the automatic. Most rival sport coupes are quicker.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) with the automatic.

Driving

For 2017, Subaru's revisions include new suspension tuning (supported by additional chassis reinforcements), a bump in horsepower and a shorter final drive ratio (both for manual-equipped cars only). We haven't driven the newest version of the BRZ yet, but we're pretty confident that our impression from earlier models will hold up, if not get even better.

The BRZ is and has always been a very entertaining car. Although it isn't blisteringly fast, it corners extremely well with quick, communicative steering. Tire grip is modest, but that's part of the appeal: When you reach the limit of adhesion, you're still driving at normal speeds, and the car's balance and communication are so good that you feel confident in your control of the car. We'd go for the manual gearbox, which is a pleasure to shift (and ups the BRZ's horsepower rating from 200 to 205), but even the available automatic transmission is programmed for enthusiastic driving, upshifting very rapidly and matching revs enthusiastically on downshifts.

Proving that it's more than just a sports car, the BRZ is comfortable and composed when you get it out on the open highway or over broken city streets. Relatively speaking, the ride is supple, or at least not so firm that it's unlivable in a city. Previous BRZs we've tested had a significant amount of road noise, and though we aren't ready to say that it's gone away entirely, there have been some changes in cabin insulation that could potentially have made things better.

Interior

Though it isn't full of upscale or fancy trimmings, the BRZ has a likable interior. The cabin is simple and pleasantly styled with a blend of Toyota and Subaru switchgear and materials. Atypical for a performance car, several tech items come standard, such as navigation, a rearview camera, HD radio and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. For 2017, the Limited and Series.Yellow also come with a new gauge cluster display that can show performance and additional engine information.

One of the best features from the BRZ's interior are its front seats. They're firm, well shaped and supportive enough for enthusiastic driving yet still comfortable enough for long road trips. People of just about any size should find the driving position quite agreeable, and thanks to the low-profile hood, there's an expansive view of the road ahead.

The backseat, however, is not nearly as good. Forcing any adult to sit in the backseat means that the front seat has to be moved up significantly, and even then, legroom is extremely limited. Headroom is tight too, with most adults touching their heads on the rear window glass. What's more, the center tunnel impedes hiproom so there isn't much room to spread out. Trunk space is also rather small at 6.9 cubic feet, but folding down the rear seatback expands cargo capacity considerably. For comparison, the Mazda Miata has just 4.6 cubic feet of cargo space, while the Chevy Camaro has 9.1 cubes.

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Subaru BRZ.

Ignore the haters
Michael G,03/13/2018
Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is a really good car. I traded my 2014 genesis coupe 2.0t r-spec in for this car. 2017 limited with the performance package. Pros: amazing handling, great looks, LED headlights give you great visibility at night, performance package, manual is amazing and easy to use Cons: ride is not the greatest over rough pavement, sounds like a tractor at low rpms (its weird) Buy this car if you want a fun car that takes corners like almost nothing else in its price range. The performance package makes it even more capable. With the cons i would add something like “small back seat” but this a sports car (a very small one at that) so go look at an accord coupe, challenger or the new civic si coupe if you want better back seat space.
2017 BRZ
vincent guarcello,07/17/2017
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This car is made for fun. Don't buy it for it's sofa like ride it is a sports car. A toy for us to play with. Fit and finish A1. Great handling, great suspension, great fun. Subaru reliability A1. Dealing with dealership A1. No [non-permissible content removed]. Straight up and friendly. A pleasant experience whether with sales staff or maintenance. Michelin tires were made for this car and made well. What grip.
You Get What You Pay For? Not This Time.
Mike,10/02/2017
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
So I decided to "upgrade" my 2013 BRZ to a newer 2017. Big mistake. The 2017 is terrible compared to the older model. Yeah, it's got a few nice improvements: shark-fin antenna instead of plastic rod (but reception is rather poor), rear backup camera, LED lighting....but the list of what Subaru totally screwed up (in my opinion) is too long to ignore. This is supposed to be a sports car, yet it resists acceleration. Yep, this car is S L O W. It accelerates like a tractor. The standard OEM navigation map is now gone, leaving a large dead area on the dash where a touch screen sits unused. The outside temperature and MPG readings are now buried within a multi-page small digital screen on the dash. The Blue Tooth will not maintain a connection to my iPhone and I've given up re-pairing it every few days. The steering wheel feels like cheap hardened foam compared to the nicer 2013 wheel. Doors don't automatically lock when you start driving as on other makes of cars. You cannot arm the security alarm with doors or trunk open because the alarm will then set off when closing them. The door handle sensor for locking the car hardly ever works, and the sensor for unlocking the car only unlocks the one driver-side door rather than the whole car (you need to manually press an unlock button inside to release the other door). The Home Link auto-dimming rear view mirror still does not auto-dim (same poor technology as the 2013, yet Ford has an auto-dimming mirror which does work nicely so it's not unrealistic to expect this to actually work). The Home Link mirror buttons (which still also do not work) have been moved from a more-convenient front location to an idiotic non-visible Bottom location. The rear seating area is smaller than the 2013, which was already cramped, so the back seats are pretty much just for show - my kid doesn't even fit back there comfortably so forget about seating 4 adults in the car. Add to all that various rattles and vibrations which just should not be happening on a factory-ordered brand new car. Even the pearl blue color isn't impressive - it's blue, but there really isn't any "pearl" look to it at all. If I knew then what I know now I never would have traded in my 2013 for this disappointment. This car is awful.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Subaru BRZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Subaru BRZ

Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Overview

The Used 2017 Subaru BRZ is offered in the following submodels: BRZ Coupe. Available styles include Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Subaru BRZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Subaru BRZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is priced between $22,570 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 17807 and33328 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Subaru BRZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Subaru BRZ for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 BRZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,570 and mileage as low as 17807 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Subaru BRZ.

Can't find a used 2017 Subaru BRZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru BRZ for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,967.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,103.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru BRZ for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,301.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Subaru BRZ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

