Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca SUV Consumer Reviews
I love this car!
I've had my new '07 Tribeca for a month now, and I absolutely love it. I shopped the Nissan Murano, and Lexus RX330, but ultimately had to go with the Tribeca. It's got a 3rd row (which fits adults comfortably, despite some reviews I read), which neither Nissan nor Lexus even offer. Plus I could get leather, dvd back-up camera and nav for thousands less than the Murano or RX330. This car is fun to drive, it has plenty of power. The only downside is the gas mileage has been awful, I'm averaging 16 mpg, with a mix of highway and around town (with air on, it's been hot!). Plus the tank only holds 16 gallons, so fill-ups are frequent. Overall, this car looks and feels very luxurious.
B9 Tribeca w/ Nav
It's certainly the one of a kind SUV - powerful, solid, luxury & fun to drive. Looking for a premium quality SUV for some time, I was initially interested in ACURA RDX and test drove that many times. RDX, besides pricey, turned out to be too small compared to Tribeca, especially the tight back seat and small cargo area; it's also way too noisy when speeding up from low speed. Tribeca, on the other hand, feels more solid when turning & smoother speeding up. Some people complained about the gas mileage. I'm getting 21.5 to 23.9 mi/gal combined local and highway in the DC area. For an SUV this size with AWD, I'm happy. Sport shift is certainly helpful to gain speedy pass when needed-easy to use.
Bought with 179000 miles!
We bought this with high miles. Yes it needed some maintenance. As do all high mileage cars. Fixed a few things and it runs amazing. So quick and nimble in traffic yet you can go anywhere with the Subaru AWD system. 3rd row is perfect for the tight situations and the interior is ahead of its time. Everything looks bland compared to this car. Flat six runs for ever if you take care of it.
Great vehicle
This was my first Subaru...got this vehicle for my wife because of the safety aspects, but we both love it. This is a luxury vehicle at an affordable price. I can't recommend it enough. Good low end torque, with a little less response on the highway. Corners without leaning, haven't had a chance to put the AWD to test. Interior is top-notch and very comfortable, including for back seat passengers. 3rd row is a joke, which is why we purchased the 5 passenger version. We chose this over X3, Murano, Highland, CR-V and CX-7.
Test drove 17 SUVs and bought the B9
This vehicle was purchased for my wife. She wanted an SUV that wasn't too big, wasn't too small, wasn't the same as everyone else, and had lots of features. We test drove everything (17 in total) from $25K to over $70K. We liked the Porsche Cayenne S, but didn't feel like spending that much. We also liked the Lexus RX350, but everyone has one. The Subaru B9 Tribeca was the last one we tested and we only tried it because the Porsche and Audi dealer also sold Subaru. We liked it so much, and the dealer gave us a very good deal on a just off the truck 2007 model, that we bought it that day. We have taken it on two long road trips and love it.
