Vehicle overview

Now in its second year, the Subaru B9 Tribeca is a midsize crossover SUV. Besides being the obvious answer to the future trivia question: "What automobile was named after a bingo call and a Manhattan neighborhood?" the B9 happens to be Subaru's first midsize sport-utility. Bigger than the Forester and taller than the wagon-based Outback, it's meant to be a viable alternative to established crossover offerings like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Murano, as well as true SUVs like the Volkswagen Touareg.

Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive, distinct looks and fairly upscale interior, the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca largely succeeds on that mission. The B9's interior is trimmed with lots of luxurious-looking bits and is comfortable, for the most part. It is available in a seven-passenger configuration, but the optional third row should be regarded as a place for kids only. Unfortunately, even the second row is tight for adults. Overall, other vehicles in this segment do a better job of accommodating larger loads of passengers and cargo.

Another significant downside to the Subaru Tribeca is that its 3.0-liter flat-6 is merely adequate in terms of power, and that's just with the driver aboard. Adding a full load of family members taxes the engine, which becomes noisy and rough.

Subaru fans hoping for the SUV equivalent of a fierce WRX, or even a Legacy GT, might be a little disappointed by this aspect. And as competitive as this segment is, this, along with its cramped cabin, is enough to keep it from being a top player among midsize crossover SUVs. But if you like Subarus and desire something a little different (Honda sells close to 10 Pilots for every B9), it's worth a look.