Vehicle overview

Spyker is a rarity in this era of automaker conglomerates and dwindling consumer demand -- it's an independent company that builds exotic sports cars by hand. The Spyker name goes back to the late 19th century, when it was attached to a Dutch company that built cars and airplanes before going bankrupt in the 1920s. In 1999, a pair of Dutch businessmen bought the rights to the name and started a new company dedicated to building bespoke supercars for wealthy enthusiasts. Ten years later, the 2009 Spyker C8 makes its debut as the first Spyker to be sold in North America.

The 2009 Spyker C8 lineup consists of three distinct models: the C8 Laviolette coupe, the C8 Spyder (a soft-top version of the Laviolette) and the C8 Aileron coupe. The Laviolette and Spyder have been on sale in Europe for some time, while the C8 Aileron is a new design featuring unique styling, a redone dashboard and a revamped, long-wheelbase version of the C8 chassis. All C8s are powered by a mid-mounted 4.2-liter Audi V8 tuned to produce an even 400 horsepower, and all employ a six-speed manual transmission save for the Aileron, which has an optional six-speed automatic. The approximately 3,000-pound C8 is also far lighter than most supercars thanks to its extensive use of aluminum construction.

Having been designed from the ground up as an exclusive exotic sports car, the 2009 Spyker C8 truly looks like nothing else on the road. The Laviolette and Spyder feature numerous details inspired by aircraft, from "Aeroblade" 19-inch wheels to the car's various scoops and vents. Yet the aesthetic highlight of the Spyker C8 is undoubtedly its sumptuous and singularly stylish interior. Highlighted by full leather upholstery, a brushed-aluminum dashboard (turned aluminum by request), knurled aluminum knobs and a resplendent exposed gearshift linkage, the C8's cabin wouldn't look out of place in an art museum.

The C8's handling credentials are certainly impressive, from its precise manual steering and Lotus-tuned fully adjustable suspension to its massive brakes with six-pot calipers. And while the Audi V8 is projected to yield a relatively unimpressive 0-60-mph sprint of around 4.5 seconds, it sounds so good that buyers won't lose any sleep over, say, the Nissan GT-R's ability to shave a second off that time for a fraction of the C8's price. But let's be realistic: The main draw of this car is not its performance, but rather its exclusive craftsmanship and style. The 2009 Spyker C8 Aileron is the pinnacle of automotive high fashion -- can you think of another car for which a $5,000 Louis Vuitton tool kit can be specified? -- so its impressive capabilities will likely be perceived as just icing on the cake.