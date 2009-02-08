Used 2009 Spyker C8
- Unique design inside and out, might never see another one on the street, mellifluous Audi-sourced V8 power, multiple body styles to choose from, highly customizable.
If you love exotic and fast cars, this is a must have. I have had Ferrari's and Lamborghini's in the past and they don't even come close to this. It blew me away and I plan on keeping it for a very long time.
|Aileron 2dr Coupe
4.2L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|N/A
|Laviolette 2dr Coupe
4.2L 8cyl 6M
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|N/A
|Aileron 2dr Coupe
4.2L 8cyl 6M
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|N/A
The least-expensive 2009 Spyker C8 is the 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $209,990.
Other versions include:
- Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $219,990
- Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $209,990
- Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $209,990
The Used 2009 Spyker C8 is offered in the following submodels: C8 Coupe, C8 Convertible. Available styles include Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M), Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Spyker C8 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 C8 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 C8.
