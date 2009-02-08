  1. Home
  2. Spyker
  3. Spyker C8

Used 2009 Spyker C8

2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Coupe
2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Front Grille and Badging
2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Coupe
2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Side Badging
2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Coupe
+13
(3)

Used 2009 Spyker C8

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Unique design inside and out, might never see another one on the street, mellifluous Audi-sourced V8 power, multiple body styles to choose from, highly customizable.

The hand-built 2009 Spyker C8 proves that the Dutch can make a memorable exotic sports car, offering an interior worthy of a concept car along with a distinctive shape and inspiring performance.

Vehicle overview

Spyker is a rarity in this era of automaker conglomerates and dwindling consumer demand -- it's an independent company that builds exotic sports cars by hand. The Spyker name goes back to the late 19th century, when it was attached to a Dutch company that built cars and airplanes before going bankrupt in the 1920s. In 1999, a pair of Dutch businessmen bought the rights to the name and started a new company dedicated to building bespoke supercars for wealthy enthusiasts. Ten years later, the 2009 Spyker C8 makes its debut as the first Spyker to be sold in North America.

The 2009 Spyker C8 lineup consists of three distinct models: the C8 Laviolette coupe, the C8 Spyder (a soft-top version of the Laviolette) and the C8 Aileron coupe. The Laviolette and Spyder have been on sale in Europe for some time, while the C8 Aileron is a new design featuring unique styling, a redone dashboard and a revamped, long-wheelbase version of the C8 chassis. All C8s are powered by a mid-mounted 4.2-liter Audi V8 tuned to produce an even 400 horsepower, and all employ a six-speed manual transmission save for the Aileron, which has an optional six-speed automatic. The approximately 3,000-pound C8 is also far lighter than most supercars thanks to its extensive use of aluminum construction.

Having been designed from the ground up as an exclusive exotic sports car, the 2009 Spyker C8 truly looks like nothing else on the road. The Laviolette and Spyder feature numerous details inspired by aircraft, from "Aeroblade" 19-inch wheels to the car's various scoops and vents. Yet the aesthetic highlight of the Spyker C8 is undoubtedly its sumptuous and singularly stylish interior. Highlighted by full leather upholstery, a brushed-aluminum dashboard (turned aluminum by request), knurled aluminum knobs and a resplendent exposed gearshift linkage, the C8's cabin wouldn't look out of place in an art museum.

The C8's handling credentials are certainly impressive, from its precise manual steering and Lotus-tuned fully adjustable suspension to its massive brakes with six-pot calipers. And while the Audi V8 is projected to yield a relatively unimpressive 0-60-mph sprint of around 4.5 seconds, it sounds so good that buyers won't lose any sleep over, say, the Nissan GT-R's ability to shave a second off that time for a fraction of the C8's price. But let's be realistic: The main draw of this car is not its performance, but rather its exclusive craftsmanship and style. The 2009 Spyker C8 Aileron is the pinnacle of automotive high fashion -- can you think of another car for which a $5,000 Louis Vuitton tool kit can be specified? -- so its impressive capabilities will likely be perceived as just icing on the cake.

Spyker C8 models

The 2009 Spyker C8 is an exotic sports car available in three versions: C8 Laviolette, C8 Spyder and longer-wheelbase C8 Aileron. Standard features for the C8 Laviolette include 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlamps, keyless entry/ignition, electrically operated single-hinge tilting doors, full leather upholstery, air-conditioning and a CD sound system. The C8 Spyder shares the C8 Laviolette's equipment roster while adding a power-assisted soft top in place of the Laviolette's fixed roof. The C8 Aileron adds a unique dashboard design with a multifunction LCD display, a navigation system and a six-speaker Kharma sound system with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity. A Spyder version of the Aileron is scheduled to appear later in the model year.

As you'd expect of a hand-built exotic car, the Spyker C8 offers a mind-boggling array of options, including riveted body panels, 19-inch alloys ("Aeroblade" for Laviolette/Spyder, "Rotorblade" for Aileron), stereo upgrades, heated seats, quilted leather upholstery, an aluminum dashboard, a Louis Vuitton custom luggage set, a Louis Vuitton tool kit, Chronoswiss dials, Alcantara interior trim and bespoke exterior and interior color schemes.

2009 Highlights

The Spyker C8 exotic sports car makes its North American debut for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2009 Spyker C8 is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that cranks out 400 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque. C8 Laviolette and Spyder models have a six-speed manual transmission, while the C8 Aileron offers either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Spyker estimates a 0-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds for the C8. EPA fuel economy estimates are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined.

Safety

To comply with American regulations, the C8 Laviolette and Spyder have been fitted with a steering-wheel airbag in place of the Euro-spec propeller-shaped four-spoke wheel. The C8 Aileron adds a passenger airbag. Antilock brakes are standard, but neither stability nor traction control is available.

Driving

Mellifluous and responsive Audi V8 notwithstanding, the Spyker C8 isn't a car that tempts you to race other exotics. It's fast, but not that fast. The handling is another matter, though -- with precise manual steering and a chassis tuned with input from Lotus, the C8 has plenty of moxie. Unfortunately, the price of that handling comes in the form of a spine-bruising ride. The C8 does have shock absorbers, but you may have your doubts after a spell in the driver seat. To Spyker's credit, though, the C8's ultra-rigid aluminum structure evinces zero chassis quiver, and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the sense of intimate connection with moving parts and the road below.

Interior

Merely entering the 2009 Spyker C8's cabin is an exercise in wretched but endearing excess. A button sends the door scissoring skyward on a single-damped hinge in an impressive display of engineering sophistication. From the snug leather sport seat, the airplane-style red safety latch atop the ignition switch beckons. Flip up the latch, flick the switch and press the start button, and the mid-mounted V8 fires to life. A glance around the interior reveals a similar level of attention to detail, from the fully exposed gear linkage to the available chronometer-style gauges. Countless optional interior upgrades and color combinations ensure that no two C8s will be alike. With Lamborghini cabins besmirched by scattered Audi/VW switchgear these days and Ferrari interiors on the upswing but hardly extraordinary, the Spyker C8's interior stands apart in the exotic sports car segment.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2009 Spyker C8 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all C8 lease offers
2009 Spyker C8 price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Spyker C8.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4.875 out of 5 stars, Awesome
    spyker man,

    If you love exotic and fast cars, this is a must have. I have had Ferrari's and Lamborghini's in the past and they don't even come close to this. It blew me away and I plan on keeping it for a very long time.

    3.75 out of 5 stars, prod-9 check
    narasimhan,

    prod-9 check

    5 out of 5 stars, Testing prod 9
    avondrak,

    Review

    Write a review

    See all 3 reviews

    Used Years for Spyker C8
    2009

    Features & Specs

    Aileron 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Aileron 2dr Coupe
    4.2L 8cyl 6A
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 2
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    N/A
    Laviolette 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Laviolette 2dr Coupe
    4.2L 8cyl 6M
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 2
    6-speed manual
    Gas
    N/A
    Aileron 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Aileron 2dr Coupe
    4.2L 8cyl 6M
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 2
    6-speed manual
    Gas
    N/A
    See all Used 2009 Spyker C8 features & specs
    Spyker C8 for sale
    2009

    FAQ

    Is the Spyker C8 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 C8 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Spyker C8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the C8 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Spyker C8. Learn more

    Is the Spyker C8 reliable?

    To determine whether the Spyker C8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the C8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the C8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2009 Spyker C8 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Spyker C8 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 C8 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2009 Spyker C8?

    The least-expensive 2009 Spyker C8 is the 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $209,990.

    Other versions include:

    • Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $219,990
    • Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $209,990
    • Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $209,990
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Spyker C8?

    If you're interested in the Spyker C8, the next question is, which C8 model is right for you? C8 variants include Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of C8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2009 Spyker C8

    Used 2009 Spyker C8 Overview

    The Used 2009 Spyker C8 is offered in the following submodels: C8 Coupe, C8 Convertible. Available styles include Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Laviolette 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M), Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Aileron 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2009 Spyker C8?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Spyker C8 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 C8 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 C8.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Spyker C8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 C8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2009 Spyker C8?

    Which 2009 Spyker C8s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Spyker C8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Spyker C8.

    Can't find a new 2009 Spyker C8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Spyker C8 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,279.

    Find a new Spyker for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,309.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2009 Spyker C8?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Spyker lease specials

    Related Used 2009 Spyker C8 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider