Used 2014 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good car for what it is... CE , 02/18/2017 passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful short wheel base, doesnt cover bumps real well... a little underpowered.. does the job well... if you expected a Benz... you will be disappointed...i use for short hops and behind rv...good solution... purchased used with 4000 miles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Warning cute but not for the money! jessica ornelas , 03/04/2016 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 6 of 9 people found this review helpful Cute car great & efficient but for the price is rediculious . I can't even resell because it's devalued so much I am so upside down! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cute tiny car! Katie , 06/29/2019 pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently brought my Smart Fortwo with 18k miles for about $6.7k and I absolutely love my car! Is she the strongest? Not quite, but she definitely gets the job done. As a student, this is the perfect car for me. I need it to get to and from school easily and the gas is affordable on it. Not to mention, it again only costed me $6.7k! I'm very happy with my little car. Gets the job done and it's a breeze for me to park. I'm not the best parallel parker, but it's super easy with this lil car. -a 21 year old female student Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3rds the charm Jack H , 04/07/2019 passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Smart Car. Dealer was great had to travel 46 miles was in and driving out in 2 hours fastest I have ever experienced buying a car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value