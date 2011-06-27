Used 2014 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good car for what it is...
short wheel base, doesnt cover bumps real well... a little underpowered.. does the job well... if you expected a Benz... you will be disappointed...i use for short hops and behind rv...good solution... purchased used with 4000 miles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Warning cute but not for the money!
Cute car great & efficient but for the price is rediculious . I can't even resell because it's devalued so much I am so upside down!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cute tiny car!
I recently brought my Smart Fortwo with 18k miles for about $6.7k and I absolutely love my car! Is she the strongest? Not quite, but she definitely gets the job done. As a student, this is the perfect car for me. I need it to get to and from school easily and the gas is affordable on it. Not to mention, it again only costed me $6.7k! I'm very happy with my little car. Gets the job done and it's a breeze for me to park. I'm not the best parallel parker, but it's super easy with this lil car. -a 21 year old female student
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
3rds the charm
This is my 3rd Smart Car. Dealer was great had to travel 46 miles was in and driving out in 2 hours fastest I have ever experienced buying a car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I bought my 2014 passion a version online.
I’ve had it a month and it never ceases to surprise me. Where I was concerned with hills living in Seattle it takes them like a big six cylinder car. The passion version has all kinds of features I did not expect. Get a lot a conversation with strangers about it. It’s got a powder blue and the silver shiny wheels make it stand out from other smart cars I’ve seen. Put almost 500 miles on it since I got it and I’ve spent $68 for premium gas which it requires. I think sum SUV’s Spend that much at fill-up! Rides better than I thought it would on the highway look it’s not for everybody but for me it’s a good seems reliable car! I’m happy with it and it doesn’t matter what anybody else says that’s all that matters, right?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
