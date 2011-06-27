Used 2013 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Glad I did the smart thing
I bought a used 2013 Smart Fortwo with 27k miles on it from a Mercedes dealer. Love this car. I drive it 50 miles round trip daily to work averaging 38mpg. At first I was skeptical about driving it at high speeds or in heavy traffic, but my experiences have been all good. As with driving any car, I don't like having some idiot riding my tail when I'm going 70mph. On the inside the car doesn't really feel small. It's narrower than most cars yes, but because the majority of the car is devoted to passenger space, there are no issues with leg room or head room, and I'm 6'1" tall, 250lbs. There is adequate space in the hatch for getting groceries or carrying a couple of suitcases. I sometimes I forget I'm driving such a small car until I park, get out, and look back at it. I've read other reviews complaining about the ride. It's not a Lincoln Town Car, but I have no complaints. I do try to avoid larger bumps and potholes to save wear and tear on the suspension and front end, but I do that with all of the cars I own. I've also read reviews complaining about the transmission. No complaints from me though. The transmission is an "automatic manual" transmission, with shifting controlled by a computer rather than my foot on a clutch pedal. You can also shift manually if you want. Either way, if you don't like the feeling of a manual transmission, you won't like the smart car. Nuff said. The interior is not luxurious but it has all the amenities you would find on any mainstream car. Overall, driving the car reminds me a little of the old VW Beetle (1960's and 70's vintage) as both the VW and the smart are rear engine German cars. The smart is about the same width or a little wider than the bug, but more comfortable. The smart of course has all the electronic dash features as well as A/C and cruise. The smart is also more fuel efficient than the VW was. And the smart is much quieter; you can just hear the 1000cc Mitsubishi engine purring in the back.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Get Your Info From OWNERS - NOT Writers
It exceeds every measure of what anyone should reasonably expect! During my 55 years of driving I have owned quite a few of those "highly recommended" status symbols. In quality and reliability my smart car is equal to or exceeds every one of them! The writers REALLY blew it on the smart car. Do you believe a magazine writer knows more than the engineers at Mercedes? Rate the car for it's intended purpose! Don't get out of your manufacturer provided 455hp sport car and say the smart car lacks acceleration! My advice, if you truly want to know about any car, talk to an owner. Forget the writers getting paid by the manufactures to write about their "phenomenal new engineering creation."
Fairly smart car
I just purchased a Passion coupe for my wife, as she has been very interested in this car ever since it was introduced to the US in 2008. She was driving a 2008 New Beetle Convertible, but reliability issues were making this car a real hassle to maintain. As has been pointed out in countless reviews, the smartfor2 is equipped with a rather bizarre 5-speed automatic transmission which can also be shifted manually via steering wheel mounted paddles or the floor shifter. My wife tends to keep the car in the auto mode and it seems to constantly be shifting; even on relatively small inclines. When I drive the car, I usually use the manual mode. It actually gets better than advertised mileage.
2013 SMART CAR FORTWO PURE
It is a great little car. No it doesn't accelerate quickly, but it definitely gets there. I easily travel 70MPH on the highway in this, but only pass if there is ALOT of room/time to do so because of the lack of quick acceleration. I took it on an 800 mile road trip and it kept up with the best of them. Took the steep hills/mountain passes with ease. Mine is gas powered and automatic. My trip had many very steep hills, wind and even some mountain passes so I only averaged about 40MPG on that trip. However, normally in my day to day life I get 49MPG!! The USB is inconveniently located in the glove box. And after having the car for a MONTH I just learned yesterday that the GAS FLAP locks when the car doors are locked! So...in Oregon where they pump your gas for you (by law) they couldn't open the gas flap, but I had no idea why it was locked until finally I realized it's because the car doors were locked. So...in order to open the gas flap to fill-up you have to use the car key to unlock the doors which also unlocks the gas flap. There are a number of things about this car that are not "explained" in the owners manual (or not explained well), so I'm still figuring it out. But it's a great little car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Quirky, of course
I'm a teacher, and they reeled me in with the extra discount - and a generous trade-in on my 10-year old New Beetle. The car has been more fun than I thought it would be to drive, but I agree with other posters that leaving it in pure auto mode results in a lousy ride. Even in 'manual' 1st to 2nd is a drag. The little engine does quickly lug out on hills and even slight inclines, but it drops seamlessly into 4th with an easy pull of the shift lever. Gas mileage so far better than advertised. Plenty of vertical room, but my legs end up jammed against the door and the shifter when it is in 'manual' mode. Along with the seats being uncomfortable, I am not looking forward to long trips.
Sponsored cars related to the fortwo
Related Used 2013 smart fortwo Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner