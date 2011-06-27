Used 2010 smart fortwo pure coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|36
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/41 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.1/356.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|36
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Torque
|68 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.0 l
|Horsepower
|70 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|28.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Alarm System
|yes
|Armrest
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|smart Radio 9
|yes
|Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Control
|yes
|smart Radio 10
|yes
|Electric Power Steering
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|48.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|45.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Silver Metallic Tridion Safety Cell
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Front track
|50.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|Curb weight
|1808 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2315 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|60.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|53.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|73.5 in.
|Width
|61.4 in.
|Rear track
|54.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|175/55R 77 tires
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,990
|Basic
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
