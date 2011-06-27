Estimated values
2010 smart fortwo BRABUS cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$4,127
|$5,268
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,816
|$4,866
|Average
|$1,844
|$3,196
|$4,061
|Rough
|$1,476
|$2,575
|$3,256
Estimated values
2010 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,936
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,640
|$4,491
|Average
|$1,957
|$3,048
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,456
|$3,005
Estimated values
2010 smart fortwo BRABUS coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,937
|$5,108
|Clean
|$1,992
|$3,641
|$4,718
|Average
|$1,660
|$3,049
|$3,937
|Rough
|$1,329
|$2,457
|$3,157
Estimated values
2010 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$3,130
|$3,866
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,894
|$3,570
|Average
|$1,555
|$2,424
|$2,980
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,953
|$2,389
Estimated values
2010 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$3,234
|$3,994
|Clean
|$1,928
|$2,991
|$3,689
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,505
|$3,079
|Rough
|$1,287
|$2,018
|$2,468