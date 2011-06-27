Used 2010 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews
2010 smart fortwo passion
Had been researching this car for months and finally bought one. Shifting is not too bad. Did a lot of highway driving and my first top off yielded only 32 MPG. Hopefully the car just needs to be broken in. At 70 MPH, it's just like many people say, the wind rocks the car back and forth on a windy day. In the city, the car is a joy to drive. I love running errands around town in it. I love the ease of parking. This vehicle is not for everyone. Think of it like a motorcycle. It's great as an "extra" vehicle as it has no real utility. It is our 2nd vehicle. 95% of the time all you need to do is carry 1 person around. I don't need a 3500-4000 lb gas hog to do this. I love this car.
Funky / Fun Gas-Sipper!
We've owned our 2008 Passion for a full year and really like it. We have a minivan for the times extra space is needed. We've driven it on 2000 mile trips and are glad we added cruise control. 40 mpg + The only negatives we see- it gets moved moderately in high winds, nothing dangerous. Plus it has a somewhat harsh suspension. Other than that it's a fun car to drive- great handling. We feel very secure knowing it has a world-class Mercedes safe design i.e. advanced electronic emergency handling/braking systems and a roll cage like a sports car. If you're considering a micro car PLEASE ignore the idiots who can't see beyond their "OMG it's too small to be safe" mentality and test drive it!
Great Fun
Great commuter car! Don't think I would take it for a long trip,no cruise control available. Great upright seating not the low slung seats in other small cars. Ride is good but can rattle your teeth over rough streets. Above average road noise on highways. Experiencing 40 MPG give or take a couple miles. Surprisingly peppy performance. Much better shifting since dealer performed a free electronic systems update on the automatic transmission. Very fun to drive.
Never a better car
This car is nothing but amazing. Every aspect of this car is wondeful. All you have to do is accept the car for what it is. Do not compare to a $50k car. It is a very inexpensive, low cost to maintain, low cost to operate 2 seater. It is just wonderful and a great fun car to drive. I have over 30k miles and no problems.
Fun To Drive
Purchased in El Paso Texas from individual who had won it and put it on E-Bay. Drove back to LA area in 18 hours..First tank averaged 43. Did wish it had cruise control but enjoyed the trip anyway. At 65 MPH car was fairly comfortable and enjoyable to drive..Hard to believe it is as small as it is when on the road. I am very happy I made the decision to purchase the Smart car. Love to drive it especially for running around town.
Sponsored cars related to the fortwo
Related Used 2010 smart fortwo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2017
- Used BMW X3 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles