Used 2009 Scion xB Wagon Consumer Reviews

Highly recommended PeterUK , 02/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My Black xB2 was amongst the first available in CA. It came with Alloy wheels, illuminated Door Sills and upgraded iPod stereo. I test drove it and fell in love with it. It's easy to live with, has been totally reliable, not even a rattle or squeak and has never needed to go back to the Dealer for anything!! I am a Cyclist and the xB will carry two full-size Roadbikes along with all the Gear. My Daughter and I took it on a 1,000 mile roadtrip to SF and back with 2 Bikes and all our luggage. 80+ mph all the way and it flies up and down the Hills of SF! The xB also carries 4 Adults comfortably, everyone compliments it on how much Legroom there is in the rear.

2009 XB Fun even for an old guy ocived , 09/17/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my daughter in Aug. of 08 after she moved to Colorado in '12 and needed a AWD I took it off her hands, since I'd need a car in a year or so. I love driving it. Very quick off the line and @4000 the VVT kicks in and it's on. For a 2.4 L. 4 cyl wagon it's a blast to drive. Toyota quality is all over this car. 83,000 + and no maintenance issues. One recall for coil packs R&R was it.

For me, it's perfect garyxb , 07/18/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought it off showroom floor 5 years ago and it has never given me even the tinyest problem. It averages 25 mpg in town and 32 on the hwy. I'm an old guy and performance is no longer nearly as important as ergonomics. It is the easiest car I have seen to get in and out of. The ride could be a tad smoother, but it is a minor enough complaint. Handling and performance are not Porsche-like, but are crisp , and are fine for what it is.

Something different Ardie , 05/10/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've driven a Camry for the past 6 years; a nice but terribly boring car in every way. I was looking for something safe as my oldest just turned 16, and the Camry had no side airbags, ABS or traction control. The XB is fun to drive, very safe, better in the snow than the Camry, incredibly roomy, has a small turning radius, and a reasonably smooth ride. I drive 30 miles each way to work, and I'm averaging 28 MPG at about 70 MPH. On long trips I've exceeded 31 MPG. The car is a like a Tardis, small on the outside but huge on the inside. And I'm very confident in the safety features for my new driver. I like having a car you don't see everywhere.