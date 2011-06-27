  1. Home
Used 2006 Scion xA Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best new driver car and more

mszo23, 10/09/2013
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I got this car in 2010 a few days after I passed my driving exam. This was the first car I drove on the highway, and it taught me everything I need to know about safety driving. I bought it with 40,000mi on it and now I'm up to 90,000. This car has taken 4 1300mi trips from Upstate NY to Florida, a trip to Myrtle Beach, monthly trips to NYC, weekly trips to Niagara Falls, and much MUCH more. It has never failed on me and I only had a minor issue (around a hundred bucks in repairs) once. It's a fantastic car and I'm planning on driving it until it can take no more, which I know will not happen for another few years.

Report Abuse

Great little car

j, 11/15/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This has been the BEST car I've owned. Yes, it's little. Yes, it's basic. But if you want something that is awesome on gas mileage--39-40 mpg mixed and extremely reliable, this is your car. I have put over 86,000 on my XA w/o any problems. It handles great in the snow w/ decent tires, you can park anywhere and it always started--even when it dipped around 30 below.

Report Abuse

Excellent Little Car

lowryder@bikerider.com, 05/22/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought this 2005 Xa Scion in 2007 with 31,200 Miles. I have driven it for nine years so far. Regular oil changes,tires, and spark plugs. It has been the best car I have ever own so far. Now at 315,000 miles I can not complaint. I have replaced the alternator once at 260k miles., One driver side rear bearing around 279k miles, the water pump at around 302k miles.Front brakes only one time. Battery about 3 times. I have done the work myself so the cost of parts is the only expense. Most of my driving is freeway miles. I drive it about 100/150 miles a day. A/C works very good since I bought it no problems. I love my Xa scion , I wonder how many more miles I can drive in this vehicle.

Report Abuse

The SCION XA Durable beyond belief.

dave, 12/13/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought the SCION XA new for my wife in 2006 it has over 60K miles and 4 wrecks. 1. Hit a deer. (8 point buck) wiped out front grill/hood/radiator/fender.2, Truck rolled into her.(new rear hatch)(F350) 3. Lady rear ended her while stopped pushing her into another car.. Rear hatch/bumper front end rear new exhaust. 4.Hit and run wiping out passenger doors and rear quarter. Car looks and drives like new still yet.

Report Abuse

Classy, Fuel-Efficient, & Reliable

Glad I Did It, 01/08/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

It's been 14 months since I bought my Scion xA and they have been rewarding months, indeed. The car still turns heads while being extremely utilitarian and reliable. I get a solid 35 mpg overall (50% freeway and 50% secondary roads) and 41 mpg on long trips on the PA Turnpike. It has lots of torque for a small engine, good comfort and a commanding view from the chair-like driver's seat.

Report Abuse
