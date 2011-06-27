Used 2006 Scion xA Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best new driver car and more
I got this car in 2010 a few days after I passed my driving exam. This was the first car I drove on the highway, and it taught me everything I need to know about safety driving. I bought it with 40,000mi on it and now I'm up to 90,000. This car has taken 4 1300mi trips from Upstate NY to Florida, a trip to Myrtle Beach, monthly trips to NYC, weekly trips to Niagara Falls, and much MUCH more. It has never failed on me and I only had a minor issue (around a hundred bucks in repairs) once. It's a fantastic car and I'm planning on driving it until it can take no more, which I know will not happen for another few years.
Great little car
This has been the BEST car I've owned. Yes, it's little. Yes, it's basic. But if you want something that is awesome on gas mileage--39-40 mpg mixed and extremely reliable, this is your car. I have put over 86,000 on my XA w/o any problems. It handles great in the snow w/ decent tires, you can park anywhere and it always started--even when it dipped around 30 below.
Excellent Little Car
I bought this 2005 Xa Scion in 2007 with 31,200 Miles. I have driven it for nine years so far. Regular oil changes,tires, and spark plugs. It has been the best car I have ever own so far. Now at 315,000 miles I can not complaint. I have replaced the alternator once at 260k miles., One driver side rear bearing around 279k miles, the water pump at around 302k miles.Front brakes only one time. Battery about 3 times. I have done the work myself so the cost of parts is the only expense. Most of my driving is freeway miles. I drive it about 100/150 miles a day. A/C works very good since I bought it no problems. I love my Xa scion , I wonder how many more miles I can drive in this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The SCION XA Durable beyond belief.
Bought the SCION XA new for my wife in 2006 it has over 60K miles and 4 wrecks. 1. Hit a deer. (8 point buck) wiped out front grill/hood/radiator/fender.2, Truck rolled into her.(new rear hatch)(F350) 3. Lady rear ended her while stopped pushing her into another car.. Rear hatch/bumper front end rear new exhaust. 4.Hit and run wiping out passenger doors and rear quarter. Car looks and drives like new still yet.
Classy, Fuel-Efficient, & Reliable
It's been 14 months since I bought my Scion xA and they have been rewarding months, indeed. The car still turns heads while being extremely utilitarian and reliable. I get a solid 35 mpg overall (50% freeway and 50% secondary roads) and 41 mpg on long trips on the PA Turnpike. It has lots of torque for a small engine, good comfort and a commanding view from the chair-like driver's seat.
Sponsored cars related to the xA
Related Used 2006 Scion xA Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner