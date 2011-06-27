2006 Scion xA Review
Pros & Cons
- Handles well for an economy car, lengthy standard equipment list, comfortable seats, easy to load cargo, better deal than Toyota's Corolla.
- The cool stuff costs extra, modest passing power with automatic transmission, no cruise control.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Roomy and well equipped, the spunky Scion xA is one of the best buys for 2006 in the economy car segment.
Vehicle overview
With the Scion car brand, Toyota is making a credible effort to understand the Generation Y market and give it what it wants without pushing it down its throat. Housed within Toyota dealerships, Scion salespeople are instructed to play it straight with consumers -- this means no-haggle pricing similar to Saturn dealers and the ability to get a car the way a customer wants it in about a week. And by offering over three dozen dealer-installed options, Scion hopes to give its buyers unprecedented opportunity to customize their cars on the front end.
Much has been made of the Scion xB, which looks like nothing else on the market, save for a passing resemblance to Honda's Element. In addition, it has tremendous passenger- and cargo-carrying capability for its size, making it an inexpensive way to lug about friends and gear. The smaller xA five-door hatchback, meanwhile, could almost pass for a regular Toyota. From some angles, it looks like a big-headed toddler version of the Matrix. And indeed both cars emphasize space efficiency through their tall seating positions and easy-folding rear seats. True, the Scion xA can't hold anywhere near as much stuff as the Matrix, nor does it have a wipe-clean load floor with cargo tracks, but with a base MSRP around 13 grand, we'll cut it some slack.
So what do you get for your money? Antilock brakes, air conditioning, a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tachometer and power windows, locks, mirrors and steering -- in short, an impressive list for the lower end of the economy car segment. For comparison, most of this stuff is optional on the similarly sized Echo, and adding these items can quickly push its price above $15 grand. The only factory option on the Scion car is a set of side airbags for the front seat and full-length head curtain airbags (everything else is added a la carte at the dealership). Throw in a pleasant driving demeanor, and the well-equipped, reasonably priced 2006 Scion xA definitely begins to sound like a good car for someone under 30 -- and we daresay, someone of any age.
2006 Scion xA models
The Scion xA is sold as a single trim level. Each one comes with ABS; air conditioning; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player and remote mini-jack port; a rear wiper; rear defroster; a tachometer; and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The only factory option is a side airbag package, but there are about 40 dealer-installed options. This list includes a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer, alloy wheels, a roof rack, keyless entry and a lighting kit for the footwell, just to name a few. Those seeking to eke out a bit more performance can opt for a strut tower brace and/or a cold air intake.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder with variable valve timing. It's the same engine used in the Echo and xB, and it makes 103 horsepower. This isn't a lot by modern-day standards, and as the xA weighs almost 300 pounds more than the Echo, acceleration isn't as spirited. Still, the Scion xA has enough get-up-and-go for city driving, and it cruises along nicely on the highway. Passing maneuvers require a little more effort, particularly on cars with the four-speed automatic. A five-speed manual is the other transmission choice. Gas mileage is rated at 31 city, 37 highway with the automatic and 32/38 with the manual.
Safety
The Scion xA comes with antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, three-point belts in all five seating positions and a first aid kit. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. An xA without side airbags earned four out of five stars in all government front- and side-impact crash tests.
Driving
Although the 2006 Scion xA is built on the same platform as the Echo (a car we've never considered a good handler), it's amazing what a set of 15-inch wheels and tires and a rear stabilizer bar can do. On the highway, the xA feels nicely connected to the road. Driven enthusiastically around a few twists and turns, the xA is more entertaining than its economy origins would suggest. While enthusiasts would be better served by a Mazda 3 or Civic, most drivers will be satisfied with the Scion's ride and handling.
Interior
Inside, the Scion xA is perfectly agreeable for an economy car. Various surfaces have been trimmed in faux aluminum that's more attractive than the stuff you'll find in some Toyotas. Lots of hard plastic is inevitable at this price, but most of it is low in gloss. The gauge cluster is mounted in the center of the dash and takes some getting used to. A tall cabin design yields a spacious feel and allows occupants to sit tall. Although the xA's backseat isn't as roomy as the xB's, its dimensions are on par with those of the larger Toyota Matrix. With the rear seats in use, there isn't much cargo space. Fold the seats and you'll have 32.8 cubic feet.
Features & Specs
Safety
