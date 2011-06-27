  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xA
  4. Used 2006 Scion xA
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(181)
Appraise this car

2006 Scion xA Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handles well for an economy car, lengthy standard equipment list, comfortable seats, easy to load cargo, better deal than Toyota's Corolla.
  • The cool stuff costs extra, modest passing power with automatic transmission, no cruise control.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
Scion xA for Sale
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,774 - $3,474
Used xA for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy and well equipped, the spunky Scion xA is one of the best buys for 2006 in the economy car segment.

Vehicle overview

With the Scion car brand, Toyota is making a credible effort to understand the Generation Y market and give it what it wants without pushing it down its throat. Housed within Toyota dealerships, Scion salespeople are instructed to play it straight with consumers -- this means no-haggle pricing similar to Saturn dealers and the ability to get a car the way a customer wants it in about a week. And by offering over three dozen dealer-installed options, Scion hopes to give its buyers unprecedented opportunity to customize their cars on the front end.

Much has been made of the Scion xB, which looks like nothing else on the market, save for a passing resemblance to Honda's Element. In addition, it has tremendous passenger- and cargo-carrying capability for its size, making it an inexpensive way to lug about friends and gear. The smaller xA five-door hatchback, meanwhile, could almost pass for a regular Toyota. From some angles, it looks like a big-headed toddler version of the Matrix. And indeed both cars emphasize space efficiency through their tall seating positions and easy-folding rear seats. True, the Scion xA can't hold anywhere near as much stuff as the Matrix, nor does it have a wipe-clean load floor with cargo tracks, but with a base MSRP around 13 grand, we'll cut it some slack.

So what do you get for your money? Antilock brakes, air conditioning, a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tachometer and power windows, locks, mirrors and steering -- in short, an impressive list for the lower end of the economy car segment. For comparison, most of this stuff is optional on the similarly sized Echo, and adding these items can quickly push its price above $15 grand. The only factory option on the Scion car is a set of side airbags for the front seat and full-length head curtain airbags (everything else is added a la carte at the dealership). Throw in a pleasant driving demeanor, and the well-equipped, reasonably priced 2006 Scion xA definitely begins to sound like a good car for someone under 30 -- and we daresay, someone of any age.

2006 Scion xA models

The Scion xA is sold as a single trim level. Each one comes with ABS; air conditioning; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player and remote mini-jack port; a rear wiper; rear defroster; a tachometer; and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The only factory option is a side airbag package, but there are about 40 dealer-installed options. This list includes a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer, alloy wheels, a roof rack, keyless entry and a lighting kit for the footwell, just to name a few. Those seeking to eke out a bit more performance can opt for a strut tower brace and/or a cold air intake.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Scion xA gets a mild styling refresh that includes updated designs for the lower air intake, headlamps, taillamps, wheel covers and front grille. Inside, there is new seat fabric and the speedometer background is now white instead of last year's silver. The xA also receives a new steering wheel with audio controls, and the Pioneer audio system has a new head unit design and remote mini-jack port for portable music sources. Additionally, the xA offers dedicated Apple iPod connectivity, which delivers iPod display information and allows unit control and recharging through the audio system. Finally, the xA's horsepower rating drops from 108 to 103 due to new SAE testing procedures.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder with variable valve timing. It's the same engine used in the Echo and xB, and it makes 103 horsepower. This isn't a lot by modern-day standards, and as the xA weighs almost 300 pounds more than the Echo, acceleration isn't as spirited. Still, the Scion xA has enough get-up-and-go for city driving, and it cruises along nicely on the highway. Passing maneuvers require a little more effort, particularly on cars with the four-speed automatic. A five-speed manual is the other transmission choice. Gas mileage is rated at 31 city, 37 highway with the automatic and 32/38 with the manual.

Safety

The Scion xA comes with antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, three-point belts in all five seating positions and a first aid kit. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. An xA without side airbags earned four out of five stars in all government front- and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the 2006 Scion xA is built on the same platform as the Echo (a car we've never considered a good handler), it's amazing what a set of 15-inch wheels and tires and a rear stabilizer bar can do. On the highway, the xA feels nicely connected to the road. Driven enthusiastically around a few twists and turns, the xA is more entertaining than its economy origins would suggest. While enthusiasts would be better served by a Mazda 3 or Civic, most drivers will be satisfied with the Scion's ride and handling.

Interior

Inside, the Scion xA is perfectly agreeable for an economy car. Various surfaces have been trimmed in faux aluminum that's more attractive than the stuff you'll find in some Toyotas. Lots of hard plastic is inevitable at this price, but most of it is low in gloss. The gauge cluster is mounted in the center of the dash and takes some getting used to. A tall cabin design yields a spacious feel and allows occupants to sit tall. Although the xA's backseat isn't as roomy as the xB's, its dimensions are on par with those of the larger Toyota Matrix. With the rear seats in use, there isn't much cargo space. Fold the seats and you'll have 32.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Scion xA.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
181 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 181 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best new driver car and more
mszo23,10/09/2013
I got this car in 2010 a few days after I passed my driving exam. This was the first car I drove on the highway, and it taught me everything I need to know about safety driving. I bought it with 40,000mi on it and now I'm up to 90,000. This car has taken 4 1300mi trips from Upstate NY to Florida, a trip to Myrtle Beach, monthly trips to NYC, weekly trips to Niagara Falls, and much MUCH more. It has never failed on me and I only had a minor issue (around a hundred bucks in repairs) once. It's a fantastic car and I'm planning on driving it until it can take no more, which I know will not happen for another few years.
Still Excellent xA @ 197,000 (now 230,000) miles !
xajohn,07/31/2013
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
After owning various small cars: - '56 VW bus - Ducati 160 Monza Jr - 1956 Chevy Carryall (stovebolt 6 - $25 very used) - '67 Fiat 1100 R - 2nd best car, Dunlop radials, non-syncro 1st led to next car (ex could not figure out non-synchro 1st) - '72 Toyota Corolla (2TC hemi 1600) only lasted 439,000 miles! - Plymouth Champ (8 speed 1600) - '74 VW Bug - '85 RX-7 (oh well - sports car days) - '91 Geo Metro - 56 mpg until vacuum lines died - Now driving '04 Scion Xa - 5-speed manual transmission 8/20 update - Sent original Pioneer radio for repair - would not eject CD, listened to Stanley Jordan for several years ; -) - 231,000 miles 2/20 update - Had front struts & rear shocks replaced @ 225,000 miles - much less body-roll now - like new handling 8/18 update - 211,000 miles & going strong 6/17 repaint in Dodge Charger brilliant metallic green, easy to spot in parking lot 7/17 had professional install of front faux leather seat covers, fabric @ driver worn thru Wonderful, the best of the lot as to handling, seating, view out (although rear blind spots) Optioned w/ rear anti-sway bar, front tower brace, handles like a go-cart, twice the power compared to the Metro MR-2 Dual overhead cam, 16 valve, variable timing, CHAIN (not belt) - Dan Gurney got 750+ HP from same basic engine Have had to replace A/C compressor (150 K) rear wheel bearings (100 K + -) each bearing assembly cost $300 before installation ! Starter @ 196 K Print shop nearby has 3 xA's w/ 320,000 to 450,000 miles - still going strong - their automatic transmissions & A/C's have all been replaced though. With luck this car will not ever need to be replaced .....
Great little car
j,11/15/2010
This has been the BEST car I've owned. Yes, it's little. Yes, it's basic. But if you want something that is awesome on gas mileage--39-40 mpg mixed and extremely reliable, this is your car. I have put over 86,000 on my XA w/o any problems. It handles great in the snow w/ decent tires, you can park anywhere and it always started--even when it dipped around 30 below.
Excellent Little Car
lowryder@bikerider.com,05/22/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this 2005 Xa Scion in 2007 with 31,200 Miles. I have driven it for nine years so far. Regular oil changes,tires, and spark plugs. It has been the best car I have ever own so far. Now at 315,000 miles I can not complaint. I have replaced the alternator once at 260k miles., One driver side rear bearing around 279k miles, the water pump at around 302k miles.Front brakes only one time. Battery about 3 times. I have done the work myself so the cost of parts is the only expense. Most of my driving is freeway miles. I drive it about 100/150 miles a day. A/C works very good since I bought it no problems. I love my Xa scion , I wonder how many more miles I can drive in this vehicle.
See all 181 reviews of the 2006 Scion xA
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Scion xA features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Scion xA

Used 2006 Scion xA Overview

The Used 2006 Scion xA is offered in the following submodels: xA Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Scion xA?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Scion xAS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Scion xA for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Scion xA.

Can't find a used 2006 Scion xAs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion xA for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,330.

Find a used Scion for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion xA for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,709.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Scion xA?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion xA lease specials

Related Used 2006 Scion xA info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles