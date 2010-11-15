5 star reviews: 79 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 1 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 181 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Best new driver car and more

mszo23 , 10/09/2013

I got this car in 2010 a few days after I passed my driving exam. This was the first car I drove on the highway, and it taught me everything I need to know about safety driving. I bought it with 40,000mi on it and now I'm up to 90,000. This car has taken 4 1300mi trips from Upstate NY to Florida, a trip to Myrtle Beach, monthly trips to NYC, weekly trips to Niagara Falls, and much MUCH more. It has never failed on me and I only had a minor issue (around a hundred bucks in repairs) once. It's a fantastic car and I'm planning on driving it until it can take no more, which I know will not happen for another few years.

5 out of 5 stars, Still Excellent xA @ 197,000 (now 230,000) miles !

xajohn , 07/31/2013

4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)

After owning various small cars: - '56 VW bus - Ducati 160 Monza Jr - 1956 Chevy Carryall (stovebolt 6 - $25 very used) - '67 Fiat 1100 R - 2nd best car, Dunlop radials, non-syncro 1st led to next car (ex could not figure out non-synchro 1st) - '72 Toyota Corolla (2TC hemi 1600) only lasted 439,000 miles! - Plymouth Champ (8 speed 1600) - '74 VW Bug - '85 RX-7 (oh well - sports car days) - '91 Geo Metro - 56 mpg until vacuum lines died - Now driving '04 Scion Xa - 5-speed manual transmission 8/20 update - Sent original Pioneer radio for repair - would not eject CD, listened to Stanley Jordan for several years ; -) - 231,000 miles 2/20 update - Had front struts & rear shocks replaced @ 225,000 miles - much less body-roll now - like new handling 8/18 update - 211,000 miles & going strong 6/17 repaint in Dodge Charger brilliant metallic green, easy to spot in parking lot 7/17 had professional install of front faux leather seat covers, fabric @ driver worn thru Wonderful, the best of the lot as to handling, seating, view out (although rear blind spots) Optioned w/ rear anti-sway bar, front tower brace, handles like a go-cart, twice the power compared to the Metro MR-2 Dual overhead cam, 16 valve, variable timing, CHAIN (not belt) - Dan Gurney got 750+ HP from same basic engine Have had to replace A/C compressor (150 K) rear wheel bearings (100 K + -) each bearing assembly cost $300 before installation ! Starter @ 196 K Print shop nearby has 3 xA's w/ 320,000 to 450,000 miles - still going strong - their automatic transmissions & A/C's have all been replaced though. With luck this car will not ever need to be replaced .....

5 out of 5 stars, Great little car

j , 11/15/2010

This has been the BEST car I've owned. Yes, it's little. Yes, it's basic. But if you want something that is awesome on gas mileage--39-40 mpg mixed and extremely reliable, this is your car. I have put over 86,000 on my XA w/o any problems. It handles great in the snow w/ decent tires, you can park anywhere and it always started--even when it dipped around 30 below.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Little Car

lowryder@bikerider.com , 05/22/2016

4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)

I bought this 2005 Xa Scion in 2007 with 31,200 Miles. I have driven it for nine years so far. Regular oil changes,tires, and spark plugs. It has been the best car I have ever own so far. Now at 315,000 miles I can not complaint. I have replaced the alternator once at 260k miles., One driver side rear bearing around 279k miles, the water pump at around 302k miles.Front brakes only one time. Battery about 3 times. I have done the work myself so the cost of parts is the only expense. Most of my driving is freeway miles. I drive it about 100/150 miles a day. A/C works very good since I bought it no problems. I love my Xa scion , I wonder how many more miles I can drive in this vehicle.

Write a review

See all 181 reviews