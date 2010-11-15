Used 2006 Scion xA
- Handles well for an economy car, lengthy standard equipment list, comfortable seats, easy to load cargo, better deal than Toyota's Corolla.
- The cool stuff costs extra, modest passing power with automatic transmission, no cruise control.
Roomy and well equipped, the spunky Scion xA is one of the best buys for 2006 in the economy car segment.
With the Scion car brand, Toyota is making a credible effort to understand the Generation Y market and give it what it wants without pushing it down its throat. Housed within Toyota dealerships, Scion salespeople are instructed to play it straight with consumers -- this means no-haggle pricing similar to Saturn dealers and the ability to get a car the way a customer wants it in about a week. And by offering over three dozen dealer-installed options, Scion hopes to give its buyers unprecedented opportunity to customize their cars on the front end.
Much has been made of the Scion xB, which looks like nothing else on the market, save for a passing resemblance to Honda's Element. In addition, it has tremendous passenger- and cargo-carrying capability for its size, making it an inexpensive way to lug about friends and gear. The smaller xA five-door hatchback, meanwhile, could almost pass for a regular Toyota. From some angles, it looks like a big-headed toddler version of the Matrix. And indeed both cars emphasize space efficiency through their tall seating positions and easy-folding rear seats. True, the Scion xA can't hold anywhere near as much stuff as the Matrix, nor does it have a wipe-clean load floor with cargo tracks, but with a base MSRP around 13 grand, we'll cut it some slack.
So what do you get for your money? Antilock brakes, air conditioning, a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tachometer and power windows, locks, mirrors and steering -- in short, an impressive list for the lower end of the economy car segment. For comparison, most of this stuff is optional on the similarly sized Echo, and adding these items can quickly push its price above $15 grand. The only factory option on the Scion car is a set of side airbags for the front seat and full-length head curtain airbags (everything else is added a la carte at the dealership). Throw in a pleasant driving demeanor, and the well-equipped, reasonably priced 2006 Scion xA definitely begins to sound like a good car for someone under 30 -- and we daresay, someone of any age.
Scion xA models
The Scion xA is sold as a single trim level. Each one comes with ABS; air conditioning; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player and remote mini-jack port; a rear wiper; rear defroster; a tachometer; and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The only factory option is a side airbag package, but there are about 40 dealer-installed options. This list includes a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer, alloy wheels, a roof rack, keyless entry and a lighting kit for the footwell, just to name a few. Those seeking to eke out a bit more performance can opt for a strut tower brace and/or a cold air intake.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder with variable valve timing. It's the same engine used in the Echo and xB, and it makes 103 horsepower. This isn't a lot by modern-day standards, and as the xA weighs almost 300 pounds more than the Echo, acceleration isn't as spirited. Still, the Scion xA has enough get-up-and-go for city driving, and it cruises along nicely on the highway. Passing maneuvers require a little more effort, particularly on cars with the four-speed automatic. A five-speed manual is the other transmission choice. Gas mileage is rated at 31 city, 37 highway with the automatic and 32/38 with the manual.
Safety
The Scion xA comes with antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, three-point belts in all five seating positions and a first aid kit. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. An xA without side airbags earned four out of five stars in all government front- and side-impact crash tests.
Driving
Although the 2006 Scion xA is built on the same platform as the Echo (a car we've never considered a good handler), it's amazing what a set of 15-inch wheels and tires and a rear stabilizer bar can do. On the highway, the xA feels nicely connected to the road. Driven enthusiastically around a few twists and turns, the xA is more entertaining than its economy origins would suggest. While enthusiasts would be better served by a Mazda 3 or Civic, most drivers will be satisfied with the Scion's ride and handling.
Interior
Inside, the Scion xA is perfectly agreeable for an economy car. Various surfaces have been trimmed in faux aluminum that's more attractive than the stuff you'll find in some Toyotas. Lots of hard plastic is inevitable at this price, but most of it is low in gloss. The gauge cluster is mounted in the center of the dash and takes some getting used to. A tall cabin design yields a spacious feel and allows occupants to sit tall. Although the xA's backseat isn't as roomy as the xB's, its dimensions are on par with those of the larger Toyota Matrix. With the rear seats in use, there isn't much cargo space. Fold the seats and you'll have 32.8 cubic feet.
I got this car in 2010 a few days after I passed my driving exam. This was the first car I drove on the highway, and it taught me everything I need to know about safety driving. I bought it with 40,000mi on it and now I'm up to 90,000. This car has taken 4 1300mi trips from Upstate NY to Florida, a trip to Myrtle Beach, monthly trips to NYC, weekly trips to Niagara Falls, and much MUCH more. It has never failed on me and I only had a minor issue (around a hundred bucks in repairs) once. It's a fantastic car and I'm planning on driving it until it can take no more, which I know will not happen for another few years.
After owning various small cars: - '56 VW bus - Ducati 160 Monza Jr - 1956 Chevy Carryall (stovebolt 6 - $25 very used) - '67 Fiat 1100 R - 2nd best car, Dunlop radials, non-syncro 1st led to next car (ex could not figure out non-synchro 1st) - '72 Toyota Corolla (2TC hemi 1600) only lasted 439,000 miles! - Plymouth Champ (8 speed 1600) - '74 VW Bug - '85 RX-7 (oh well - sports car days) - '91 Geo Metro - 56 mpg until vacuum lines died - Now driving '04 Scion Xa - 5-speed manual transmission 8/20 update - Sent original Pioneer radio for repair - would not eject CD, listened to Stanley Jordan for several years ; -) - 231,000 miles 2/20 update - Had front struts & rear shocks replaced @ 225,000 miles - much less body-roll now - like new handling 8/18 update - 211,000 miles & going strong 6/17 repaint in Dodge Charger brilliant metallic green, easy to spot in parking lot 7/17 had professional install of front faux leather seat covers, fabric @ driver worn thru Wonderful, the best of the lot as to handling, seating, view out (although rear blind spots) Optioned w/ rear anti-sway bar, front tower brace, handles like a go-cart, twice the power compared to the Metro MR-2 Dual overhead cam, 16 valve, variable timing, CHAIN (not belt) - Dan Gurney got 750+ HP from same basic engine Have had to replace A/C compressor (150 K) rear wheel bearings (100 K + -) each bearing assembly cost $300 before installation ! Starter @ 196 K Print shop nearby has 3 xA's w/ 320,000 to 450,000 miles - still going strong - their automatic transmissions & A/C's have all been replaced though. With luck this car will not ever need to be replaced .....
This has been the BEST car I've owned. Yes, it's little. Yes, it's basic. But if you want something that is awesome on gas mileage--39-40 mpg mixed and extremely reliable, this is your car. I have put over 86,000 on my XA w/o any problems. It handles great in the snow w/ decent tires, you can park anywhere and it always started--even when it dipped around 30 below.
I bought this 2005 Xa Scion in 2007 with 31,200 Miles. I have driven it for nine years so far. Regular oil changes,tires, and spark plugs. It has been the best car I have ever own so far. Now at 315,000 miles I can not complaint. I have replaced the alternator once at 260k miles., One driver side rear bearing around 279k miles, the water pump at around 302k miles.Front brakes only one time. Battery about 3 times. I have done the work myself so the cost of parts is the only expense. Most of my driving is freeway miles. I drive it about 100/150 miles a day. A/C works very good since I bought it no problems. I love my Xa scion , I wonder how many more miles I can drive in this vehicle.
|4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|103 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|103 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Used 2006 Scion xA is offered in the following submodels: xA Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).
