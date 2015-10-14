Used 2016 Scion iM
Pros & Cons
- Abundant standard features for the money
- comfortable and composed ride
- supportive front seats
- free scheduled maintenance.
- Class-worst acceleration
- less engaging to drive than rivals
- limited rear visibility
- smaller-than-average cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even though the new 2016 Scion iM comes loaded with features, its shortcomings in performance, comfort and convenience are too hard to overlook. Most other compact hatchbacks will be better choices.
Notably, we picked the 2016 Scion iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
Vehicle overview
If you only did a casual inspection of the all-new 2016 Scion iM, you'd probably come away impressed. This little hatchback looks pretty sharp, gets good fuel economy and comes packed with features. But once you examine the iM in detail, its appeal diminishes.
First off, it's not nearly as exciting to drive as its styling suggests. It shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Corolla, and although it is more engaging to drive than its popular sibling, it falls far short of top compact hatchbacks. Performance is a contributing factor. The iM is not only considerably slower than its rivals, it's in a virtual tie for class slowest. At the same time, fuel economy is certainly thrifty but also comparatively unremarkable.
The 2016 Scion iM certainly looks sporty, but that's not exactly how it drives.
On the upside, the iM delivers a comfortable ride without being overly soft or wallowy. The front seats are also noteworthy for their lateral and long-distance support, boasting greater comfort than those of the Corolla and many competitors. Its cargo-carrying abilities are unremarkable, but there are plenty of places to store smaller items and drinks. As such, the iM is best suited to urban-dwelling singles or young couples in need of a daily commuter car that can handle the odd weekend road trip.
Another benefit of the iM is that it comes with two years of free initial scheduled maintenance, which is unheard of for economy cars. It also provides more standard equipment than similarly priced competitors. In the end, though, we gave the iM a "B" rating and think you can ultimately do better given the other entrants in the compact sedan and hatchback segment. The Edmunds "A"-rated Mazda 3 is as good as hatchbacks get, closely followed by the always popular and highly refined Volkswagen Golf. To lesser degrees, the Ford Focus and Kia Forte 5 represent solid choices, too. When considering the iM, we recommend that you check out any of these alternatives in the process.
Scion iM models
The 2016 Scion iM is a five-passenger hatchback that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, automatic headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, full power accessories, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping column with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker stereo with HD radio, Aha streaming Internet radio and a USB interface.
This slick-looking touchscreen interface comes standard on every 2016 Scion iM.
Options include a navigation system, interior ambient lighting and various sport body enhancements. Also available are performance upgrades from TRD (Toyota Racing Development) that include an air filter, stiffer sway bars and lowering springs.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the Scion iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 137 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). In Edmunds performance testing, a CVT-equipped iM sauntered from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds, making it one of the slowest in the segment and off the pace by quite a lot.
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 31 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway) for the manual and 32 mpg combined (28 city/37 highway) for the CVT. These figures are good, but top rivals are even thriftier.
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2016 Scion iM include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a front passenger seat cushion airbag.
In Edmunds brake testing, an iM stopped from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.
Driving
Despite its sporty styling, the iM's performance is barely adequate. The four-cylinder engine is thrashy and gutless, and resulting acceleration is quite simply worst in the class. Competitors are not only more powerful, but more efficient as well. The only bright spot is the CVT, which actually does a pretty good job of unobtrusively selecting the ideal engine rpm for a given driving condition.
The 2016 Scion iM provides a comfortable yet controlled ride.
We're also impressed with the iM's ride quality, which demonstrates plenty of bump-soaking compliance while still maintaining a sense of composure and control. But go around some turns and it all goes downhill. The car's abundance of top-heavy body roll saps the driver's confidence, and its steering is so devoid of feel it might as well have been jabbed by a big needle full of Novocaine. Overall, the 2016 iM falls well short of the standard set by other hatchbacks in this regard.
Interior
The Scion iM's interior is competitive with other hatchbacks in terms of contemporary design and materials quality, and is indeed far superior to anything that has previously worn the Scion badge. There are plenty of soft-touch and padded surfaces, with the center console in particular featuring a cushioned area for the driver's leg covered in simulated leather. We're also fans of the standard 7-inch touchscreen that is easy to reach, features sensible menus and is very quick to react. Standard dual-zone automatic climate control is another nice touch.
Although we're generally fans of the 2016 iM's interior, the dashboard is oddly upright.
Taller drivers will have enough head- and legroom, though some extra steering wheel telescoping reach would be appreciated. The rear seat isn't as welcoming, as there's merely sufficient headroom, and legroom that falls below average for the segment. Cargo capacity is also a bit smaller than other hatchbacks in this class, with only 20.8 cubic feet available behind the rear seats. But the cargo area is usefully wide, and the upright hatch provides enhanced space for bulkier items.
Forward visibility is good thanks to a raked-back windshield and narrow roof pillars, but the small rear hatch window is tiny and forces heavy reliance on the rearview camera. There are no blind-spot mirrors or warning systems available, nor any other driver warning systems.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the iM
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Scion iM.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- value
- handling & steering
- seats
- driving experience
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- towing
- technology
- doors
- safety
- steering wheel
- road noise
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- climate control
- acceleration
- sound system
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- visibility
- transmission
- warranty
- oil
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Most of the pro reviews dis the iM for various reasons but I've found it to be a great little car. Chances are you're not going to drive your car at the track or through a slalom so why be so concerned with the acceleration and cornering? Acceleration is good from the 1.8L - if you want a car that jerks your head back off the line this isn't it (go buy a mustang or camaro). Handling and cornering are good and road feel is great. The car feels solid and responds accordingly. The interior looks pretty good considering it's cloth and soft-touch plastic. All controls are reasonably located and easy to use. A tall person (over 6 foot) will not like the rear seat as the aerodynamics of the roof takes its toll on rear seat headroom. A drop-down console in the middle of the rear seat is great for passengers. Bluetooth connection to my phone is flawless. I'm seeing 41 mpg on flat highway and averaging 35 mpg around town (mix of city and hilly suburban driving).
I'm a 56 year old man, not the youngster they supposedly market this vehicle to. I've owned my Barcelona Red IM for one week now. I love it, pure and simple. It rides as quiet inside as a 2015 Camry SE, handles better, with better gas mileage (so far, around 31mph for the first 200 miles in mixed driving). It also looks fantastic, and the hatchback means the space in the back won't go to waste. Don't listen to the negative reviews about power, this car has plenty of get up and go, particularly with the sport button engaged. Now is a great time to purchase, as they're blowing them out, I got mine a full 2 grand under sticker. Plus, the added bonus of Toyota reliability. It says something about this soon to be defunct Scion that Toyota is continuing the model in 2017 as the Toyota Corolla IM. The only negative I have is the lack of a CD player, but I'm adjusting to that, using Flash drives. The stereo sounds fantastic. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - Now getting 33 mpg in mixed driving. Love this car. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - 6 MONTHS IN, AND I'M STILL LOVING IT. ** ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY UPDATE: I've owned about 20 new cars in my life, this one is by far my fave. Still averaging 33 mpg. In June I took a 400 mile round trip road trip to Tennessee, averaged 36.5 mpg while averaging around 75 mph.
This was my first new car purchase and don't regret choosing the scion iM. I'm averaging 34 miles with combined driving, I love the interior and exterior of the car. I travel a lot, most of my trips are about seven hours long and I haven't experienced any discomforts other than a gas pedal that feels a little small to my foot but I've already gotten adjusted to it. Blue tooth works great and the speakers are amazing! I also found driving this car to be quite fun, it's fast enough for me (that's not saying much since I'm a slow driver) and the turning is very good (and that's saying something with me). I've had this car for about four months and I already have over 7,000 miles on the odometer with no issues whatsoever. I'm updating my review. I was just in an accident where a Toyota Tundra rear ended me. My scion i'M didn't even have a scratch while the truck that hit me did damage his vehicle. Im still loving my scion and feel much safer about driving my car after this.
Based on renting vehicles while in England. This is really a very competent vehicle. Roomy and comfortable, the side windows and rear do not slope down as they do in the Ford Focus/Volvo S40. So visibility is excellent and it can store much more luggage than Edmund's gives credit. I packed a roll-around luggage piece the size of a golf bag with no problem positioned sideways across the rear compartment (could easily take 2 golf bags). Had to fold seats down in the Volvo. The manual shifter is spring-loaded and took awhile to get used to, but got the hang of it quickly (right-hand drive no less). Performance with a 6-speed and the smaller engine was adequate. Gas mileage was quite good (over 35 mpg). Seating is comfortable and passengers noted the roominess for a smaller vehicle. The driver's seat has height adjustment, and although the front window does slope steeply, there was plenty of headroom. I did not have the rear visibility problems Edmunds mentions in their review. We are looking to acquire a US spec version in the next year since we liked the rental so much.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|137 hp @ 6100 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|137 hp @ 6100 rpm
FAQ
Is the Scion iM a good car?
Is the Scion iM reliable?
Is the 2016 Scion iM a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Scion iM?
The least-expensive 2016 Scion iM is the 2016 Scion iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,460.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,460
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,200
What are the different models of Scion iM?
More about the 2016 Scion iM
Used 2016 Scion iM Overview
The Used 2016 Scion iM is offered in the following submodels: iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2016 Scion iM?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Scion iM and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 iM 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 iM.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Scion iM and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 iM featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Scion iM?
Which 2016 Scion iMS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Scion iM for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2016 iMS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 20773 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Scion iM.
Can't find a new 2016 Scion iMs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Scion iM for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,647.
Find a new Scion for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,753.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Scion iM?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Scion lease specials
Related Used 2016 Scion iM info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News