Used 2016 Scion iA Sedan Consumer Reviews

Scion iA is a great car Andrew , 06/30/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful The Scion iA far exceeds our expectations. For an extremely low purchase price, it came loaded, handles great, has great fuel economy and is loaded with safety features. We bought it for the kids to drive, we wanted them to have the safety features not available on a used car. We added the navigation for $400 so the kids don't have to hold their phone to navigate. The back seat is small but my son pointed out that there is plenty of room in the front and if his friends want a ride, they won't complain. I would have no problem if this were my primary vehicle. The only thing I would add is a center armrest. Mazda makes a great small car. The only think Toyota did to mess it up is add an ugly front end. This is not a super-powerful, super-fast super-stylish or super-big car, it is exactly what we were looking for: a small entry level car that is safe and enjoyable to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Fun Drive in a Cool Ride edwardc19 , 12/10/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful The 2016 Scion iA Sedan is a fun little car to drive. I just bought mine four days ago and have already put 400 miles on it and only had to fill up once. The gas mileage is amazing which I get 48 on the hwy and is the main reason that I bought this car along with the Scion name and Toyota backing. I really enjoy the beautifully appointed interior with a pleasing and modern look. The outside gives the car a nice sporty vibe. The handling is great – I feel that the car sits firm on the road and takes bumps without any hesitation. The "info-tainment" center is something truly special. I love the entire connectivity of the car and back-up cam which all came standard and really added to the incentive of buying a sub-compact. What could be better? The acceleration leaves something to be desired – you don't fly the way you expect in a small car like this. It takes a moment to get moving, but the drive itself is great. I'm still getting used to the very go-kart like gas pedal. The interior can feel a little cheap with all the plastic and the A/C knobs really need upgrading from 1991. No arm rest at all, which in hindsight seems like at least they could of added a fold down rest like a movie theater seat. There is no real backseat for other than hauling a family pet or some stuff, but people would feel cramped stuck back there for any length of time. I'm a commuter so I just don't need the extra space. I'm very happy and proud to own the Scion iA. The beauty of this car is the bang for your buck and the look of a little racer. I don't think it has an ugly face on the front, but that is just me. I would highly recommend going and test driving one. I will update my review when I hit 10,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 Scion iA - great looking & riding sub compact Patrick , 06/11/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful First off, be aware that Scion is no longer being made as of about April 2016 and that Toyota is absorbing the brand into the Toyota name so this is the last of the Scion's. Fortunately the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA is the rebadged Scion iA so sourcing parts in the future shouldn't be an issue. That said, the leg room for the driver was comfortable, driver foot pretty much straight rather than cocked over to the left and legs can comfortably lean against flat areas. The automatic has a manual mode and "sport" mode for quicker acceleration. It feels a bit laggy when accelerating but given it only has a 1.5cc engine it's to be expected and sport mode helps give it more zip. Great cargo space though rear seat space is very tight which is fine for me as I wasn't anticipating having passengers often. I like all the electronics it has. Features: Remote entry with push button engine start / stop, 7" screen with backup camera, optional GPS system (add $399 to price though negotiated it down to $199), bluetooth connection to phone that shows text messages on screen, voice commands, electic locks / windows / mirrors. Dash shows temperature, miles till empty, average mpg. Sounds system pretty decent with knob select and volume control on both steering wheel and between seats. Also has 2 USB connectors & accessory plug (cigarette lighter). I keep a Samsung wireless fast charger in there that is velcro'd down so phone just sits on it to charge. Pros: I like both the interior & exterior styling, gas milage (up to 42mph on highway), bluetooth / phone / 7" display / backup camera and handling. Price seemed very competitive, got mine new for $15888 which included navigation chip and title / licensing. Because no more Scion's are being made, should expect aggressive pricing to clear out 2016 inventory. Cons: One reviewer said tires custom to Toyota dealer though haven't confirmed that. The dash lights are not quite as bright for daylight driving as I'd like so have a hard time seeing information displayed (even after adjusting to full brightness) though at night time is great. Rear deck lid I've found open multiple times due to button in pocket being pressed on inadvertently for 2 seconds or more though there may be a way of adjusting that (update: there was an option to make delay longer so no longer an issue). Rear seat head rests at funky angle and not very comfortable according to my one passenger. Other: No armrests though I don't like them anyways so not a con for me. The 7" display is permanently stuck up, probably for backup purposes and can be disabled at night if you don't want a glare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Leasing Bhempy , 01/06/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Over all the car is pretty great, I would however recommend getting the tire and wheel protection. I have had the car for about 3 months, it has 3800 miles, and I already have an issue with one of the tires. The tires by the way are made specifically for the car, so you can only get them from the dealership. I live in a major city and they only had ONE, yes ONE in the general area. I plan on getting a tire for my trunk, instead of the just spare that comes with the car. I travel a lot and I am now nervous about the availability of the tire in some locations. The IA is quiet on the road, and has a great sound system. I LOVE the back up camera, works well when I need to parallel park or pulling out of tight and busy parking spaces. If you want a fancy car with out the fancy cost, this is the one you need. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value