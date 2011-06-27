Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Consumer Reviews
Midlife Crisis
This is my second Sky, I owned a base model which was no. 850 off the Saturn line. I love the car and the only bad points are lack of storage space and ease of entry and exit, that's it. Good points, styling, handling, ride, yes ride it rides better than my 2004 Acura TL, ask my brother. Reliability, well don't have enough miles to judge that just yet but my first Sky only had a small differential leak recall (mine was not leaking but repaired under warranty) that's it. My current Redline only has had the door latches replaced under warranty. Saturn actually came out with a new design. No squeaks or rattles and quiet for a convertible. Pack lite, stay flexible, highly recommended.
Great to Drive but failure in warranty
This car does turn heads everywhere I go. Kids walking to school give me a thumbs up. People stop me to ask about the car... still! The handling in the mountains is awesome. It corners with plenty of power, no need to downshift with this machine.
Now it's a fun car
The Red Line Turbo a cool car for the price but at 260 horsepower not as quick as I wanted it but with the GM boost package at $758. installed the power went to 290 and no lag from the turbo and now a fun car to drive. One problem I have a rattle in the dash area that no one can seem to correct and it's driving me crazy. Need more luggage room so I'm looking at a removal luggage rack suggested by one of the reviews. My little red sports car now at almost 300 horsepower is a fun car to drive.
True enjoyment!
I fell in love with the looks the minute I saw my first one! It's one of the best looking cars on the road and for the money a lot of car and a great buy. I don't understand the reviewers complaints about the manual top. It's simple, fast and reliable to operate. It's so small I can't see the need for motors and a drive system. The performance, handling and braking are exceptional. The car is a constant hit with everyone you meet. I love the XM radio and all the small speakers. Even with the top down at 80 sounds are still clear and strong. It's fun to drive and the enjoyment factor is way high. A bonus is the ease of manuevering and parking such a small car.
A lot of fun for the money
I haven't had my 2008 redline very long but I really enjoy driving it. Easy to see out of and fairly comfortable (I'm 6' 210 pounds). The car is not fast in my opinion but I guess it depends on what you are used to. The car is very simple which is good and I think this body style will hold up well over time. I have read where people say that putting the top up and down is difficult. I have to wonder how these people function in life as this top operation could not be easier. So far I have replaced both VVT solenoids which is par for the course on a GM. This is just a fun car for my girlfriend and I to take to the lake and it should serve that purpose well.
