Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,644
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,423
|$2,770
|Average
|$1,453
|$1,982
|$2,268
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,541
|$1,765
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,042
|$3,019
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,767
|$3,244
|Average
|$1,536
|$2,263
|$2,655
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,760
|$2,067
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$2,727
|$3,161
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,500
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,045
|$2,372
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,590
|$1,847
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$2,898
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,656
|$3,090
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,173
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,690
|$1,969