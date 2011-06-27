  1. Home
Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
10 reviews
Many miles of flawless service

Rick, 12/04/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice.

Awesome!

Dannyboy, 03/08/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this car is all around good , it has never let me down, and alwhys pulled thrugh in tough spots. i strongly believe you should purchase this vechiel

300,000 miles, one clutch

spanky61899, 05/01/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Given the car by my Uncle in 2009 with 298,000 miles, and on the original clutch! Used it to commute to work since then, still going strong.

Most faithful little ride ever!

pacquiaofan, 06/06/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used in 1996 (nearly 13 years ago)with 18,000 miles on it. It is easily the most dependable car I have ever owned. Replaced catalytic converter and alternator only once, no other major issues with regular maintenance done. Automatic transmission has been flawless ever since, and the engine is still smooth and strong as ever. It is just a great, practical car. Seeing many of these still on the road in 2009 is a testament to it's reliability.

wish it was still in production

DesertRat, 10/21/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased from my sister in 03 with 77k on it. She drove it 3 yrs in Romania, 3yrs in England, and 2 years in Greece. I drive it 4000 miles a month and it's been great. Odometer broke at 243,00 miles and transmission finally failed at 250,000. Replaced Radiator at 150,000 and serpentine belt tensioner pully at 220,000. Desert temperatures are extreme in AZ and AC's never failed.

