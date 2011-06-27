Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Many miles of flawless service Rick , 12/04/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice. Report Abuse

Awesome! Dannyboy , 03/08/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this car is all around good , it has never let me down, and alwhys pulled thrugh in tough spots. i strongly believe you should purchase this vechiel

300,000 miles, one clutch spanky61899 , 05/01/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Given the car by my Uncle in 2009 with 298,000 miles, and on the original clutch! Used it to commute to work since then, still going strong.

Most faithful little ride ever! pacquiaofan , 06/06/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car used in 1996 (nearly 13 years ago)with 18,000 miles on it. It is easily the most dependable car I have ever owned. Replaced catalytic converter and alternator only once, no other major issues with regular maintenance done. Automatic transmission has been flawless ever since, and the engine is still smooth and strong as ever. It is just a great, practical car. Seeing many of these still on the road in 2009 is a testament to it's reliability.