I had been looking at Saturns after returning from 3 years in Germany (USAF). My Olds moved-up my plans, and a young airman on base was selling her's before going to the UK. The bare-bones SL at least had A/C, and the optional CD player! I normally had 33 to 35 mpg, and as high as 40 mpg, and using the A/C with wife, two kids, and luggage in the car! Yes, it was burring oil towards the end, and the materials used inside weren't the best, but I had over 250,000 miles on the car. GM made a big mistake by rebadging some Saturns as Chevys, Pontiacs, etc. Then they went away from that wonderful "lost-foam" cast 1.9L motor. GM should have stayed with the SL/SC line, and added the Vue, & Sky

