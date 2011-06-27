1993 Saturn S-Series Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Saturn adds a wagon to the S-Series lineup. Passenger space is on par with the sedan, but there's almost 29 cubic feet of luggage space in back, making the wagon the most practical of the S-Series cars. The wagon comes in SW1 and SW2 models, which have the same equipment as the SL1 and SL2 sedans respectively. Also this year, a lower-cost coupe called the SC1 (equipped with the base engine) joins the mix; the existing model is renamed SC2. Although the same dimensionally as the SC2, the SC1 comes with exposed headlights rather than the stylish pop-up variety on the SC2. In other news, a driver-side airbag is now standard across the line, while the automatic transmission gets improved shift logic to reduce hunting on hills. S-Series cars optioned with the automatic and ABS now come with traction control as well. The SL2's suspension has been retuned to improve ride quality; it also gets a new front fascia and larger 195/60R15 tires. Foglights are optional on the SL2 and SW2. Inside, all models now have the same gauge design, and all except the base SL get new seat fabric.
Most helpful consumer reviews
gelfling42,09/10/2013
SC1 2dr Coupe
I bought my car used in 2000 for $5k. Best $5k I ever spent! Previous owner didn't take care of it, so I had a few problems at first (plugged catalytic converter, bad belt, etc.), but once I got her cleaned up, she just ran and ran. I don't know how many miles she has, because the odometer died 4 months after I bought it. If I had to guess, I would say over 250k. (I drive a LOT!) It loves the open road and gets wonderful gas mileage. It has had a few mechanical problems. I've replaced the alternator 5 times (!), and in the last three years, I replaced the clutch plate, a control arm, and the fuel sending unit. And the motor on the driver's seat belt died LONG ago. Still a good car. *UPDATE* I sold the car to my brother in 2014. It's still running. He's replaced a few more things (mostly for increased performance reasons) but it still runs reliably. *Update again* As of 2017 he still has that car and considers it the best money HE'S ever spent. She's showing her age, but he buys a new part and she runs again.
Allen,08/25/2005
I bought the 1993 Saturn SL2 used from a private party in August 2003 w/ only 45,000 miles on it. From the very 1st day I had it the car was nothing, but a money pit even though it had a clean Carfax record!!! 1st of all the car burned a ton of oil ( a quart every 600-700 miles and after reading many reviews this seems to be a problem on this model. 2nd - The A/C Blew out on it and had the compressor replaced 3 times because the clutch on the compressor kept burning out for some reason that mechanics couldn't figure out. 3rd - Went through 2 alternators. 4th - My favorite here went through 3 tensioner pulleys, which Saturns seem to go through all the time. Out of space but can go on!
KLAS,03/20/2004
I'm sitting here with a heavy heart today...after eleven years with good Ol' Bessie, I have purchased a new car and have decided to donate Bessie to Melwood. I bought my new car 3 weeks ago, but I can't stop driving Bessie. My friends have been kidding me about it, but I truely do love my Saturn. I need to feed her a quart of oil every week, but she's been a fantastic car and has never let me down.
Saturnine,07/10/2006
I got this car from my grandparents. It's the cheapest model, with a mere 85 hp. I have to say, this car is a perfect example of how mean old economy cars were. It's extremely slow, so slow that I actually feel unsafe in traffic because I can't accelerate quickly in a pinch. It requires a huge amount of gas to shift gears without shaking. It leaks oil (though it doesn't seem to burn it). Fuel economy is around 30 mpg overall, but I'd expect more given how underpowered this car is. The turning radius is very wide at around 38 feet, and power steering doesn't help one bit. At 143k miles, the car feels much older than many higher mileage cars I've owned in the past. The car feels old. Even at just 143k, it is on its last legs. There aren't any big problems, but many small ones.
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 5600 rpm
