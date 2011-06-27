  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 1993 Saturn S-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(77)
Appraise this car

1993 Saturn S-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Saturn S-Series for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used S-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Saturn adds a wagon to the S-Series lineup. Passenger space is on par with the sedan, but there's almost 29 cubic feet of luggage space in back, making the wagon the most practical of the S-Series cars. The wagon comes in SW1 and SW2 models, which have the same equipment as the SL1 and SL2 sedans respectively. Also this year, a lower-cost coupe called the SC1 (equipped with the base engine) joins the mix; the existing model is renamed SC2. Although the same dimensionally as the SC2, the SC1 comes with exposed headlights rather than the stylish pop-up variety on the SC2. In other news, a driver-side airbag is now standard across the line, while the automatic transmission gets improved shift logic to reduce hunting on hills. S-Series cars optioned with the automatic and ABS now come with traction control as well. The SL2's suspension has been retuned to improve ride quality; it also gets a new front fascia and larger 195/60R15 tires. Foglights are optional on the SL2 and SW2. Inside, all models now have the same gauge design, and all except the base SL get new seat fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Saturn S-Series.

5(43%)
4(33%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.1
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than the Energizer bunny!
gelfling42,09/10/2013
SC1 2dr Coupe
I bought my car used in 2000 for $5k. Best $5k I ever spent! Previous owner didn't take care of it, so I had a few problems at first (plugged catalytic converter, bad belt, etc.), but once I got her cleaned up, she just ran and ran. I don't know how many miles she has, because the odometer died 4 months after I bought it. If I had to guess, I would say over 250k. (I drive a LOT!) It loves the open road and gets wonderful gas mileage. It has had a few mechanical problems. I've replaced the alternator 5 times (!), and in the last three years, I replaced the clutch plate, a control arm, and the fuel sending unit. And the motor on the driver's seat belt died LONG ago. Still a good car. *UPDATE* I sold the car to my brother in 2014. It's still running. He's replaced a few more things (mostly for increased performance reasons) but it still runs reliably. *Update again* As of 2017 he still has that car and considers it the best money HE'S ever spent. She's showing her age, but he buys a new part and she runs again.
The Money Pit
Allen,08/25/2005
I bought the 1993 Saturn SL2 used from a private party in August 2003 w/ only 45,000 miles on it. From the very 1st day I had it the car was nothing, but a money pit even though it had a clean Carfax record!!! 1st of all the car burned a ton of oil ( a quart every 600-700 miles and after reading many reviews this seems to be a problem on this model. 2nd - The A/C Blew out on it and had the compressor replaced 3 times because the clutch on the compressor kept burning out for some reason that mechanics couldn't figure out. 3rd - Went through 2 alternators. 4th - My favorite here went through 3 tensioner pulleys, which Saturns seem to go through all the time. Out of space but can go on!
Good Ol' Bessie
KLAS,03/20/2004
I'm sitting here with a heavy heart today...after eleven years with good Ol' Bessie, I have purchased a new car and have decided to donate Bessie to Melwood. I bought my new car 3 weeks ago, but I can't stop driving Bessie. My friends have been kidding me about it, but I truely do love my Saturn. I need to feed her a quart of oil every week, but she's been a fantastic car and has never let me down.
An old, punishing economy car
Saturnine,07/10/2006
I got this car from my grandparents. It's the cheapest model, with a mere 85 hp. I have to say, this car is a perfect example of how mean old economy cars were. It's extremely slow, so slow that I actually feel unsafe in traffic because I can't accelerate quickly in a pinch. It requires a huge amount of gas to shift gears without shaking. It leaks oil (though it doesn't seem to burn it). Fuel economy is around 30 mpg overall, but I'd expect more given how underpowered this car is. The turning radius is very wide at around 38 feet, and power steering doesn't help one bit. At 143k miles, the car feels much older than many higher mileage cars I've owned in the past. The car feels old. Even at just 143k, it is on its last legs. There aren't any big problems, but many small ones.
See all 77 reviews of the 1993 Saturn S-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Saturn S-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Saturn S-Series

Used 1993 Saturn S-Series Overview

The Used 1993 Saturn S-Series is offered in the following submodels: S-Series Sedan, S-Series Coupe, S-Series Wagon. Available styles include SL1 4dr Sedan, SL2 4dr Sedan, SC1 2dr Coupe, SW1 4dr Wagon, SC2 2dr Coupe, SW2 4dr Wagon, and SL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Saturn S-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Saturn S-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Saturn S-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Saturn S-Series.

Can't find a used 1993 Saturn S-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn S-Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,626.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,972.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn S-Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,406.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,686.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Saturn S-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn S-Series lease specials

Related Used 1993 Saturn S-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles