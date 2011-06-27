  1. Home
1991 Saturn S-Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

General Motors launches a new division called Saturn, billed as "a different kind of car company." Intended to attract import economy car buyers, Saturn is the first automaker to use no-haggle pricing at its dealerships. The first cars to take the Saturn name will be the S-Series economy sedan and coupe. Sedans will be sold in SL, SL1, SL2 versions, while the coupe will be offered in a single SC trim level. The SL and SL1 are powered by a weak 85-horsepower four-cylinder and have black bumpers. The SL2 and SC do much better, as they get a twin-cam version of that engine good for 124 hp and have body-color bumpers. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models; a four-speed automatic and ABS are optional. All S-Series cars have polymer door and quarter panels, sparing them from dents and rust.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A short time
edoug,03/28/2002
The thing has a govener: cuts the fun off at 104 MPH; it could go faster open the door or roll down the window, water comes in from the roof. The catalitic converter destructs about 5-6 years from purchase I had problem with the master clutch cylinder The seat destructs after about 7 years. nice car.
Good for a cheap little car
Ian,03/27/2010
I have really enjoyed my little Saturn. I bought it with 200,000 miles on it and 5,000 miles later, it still runs strong. I used to have a 1992 Pontiac Sunbird, and this is tons better then the Pontiac was. It was definitely worth the $650 that I payed for it.
Why cant the new saturns be like the old
GrandAmSE119,07/16/2002
when i got this car from my parents it had 89K now has over 150K. I still keep it around as a second car. Although old was a great car and still is. Only major problem was that alternator went out and it burns oil on hard accelerations. Great car
Reliable, Nimble Car
bk314159,09/15/2002
I bought my Saturn SL2 (the 125hp twin cam model) used and have been pleased overall. The polymer exterior is stylish and holds up exceptionally well to abuse. The drive is responsive with great cornering and little body roll. The car is unusually light so it has a tendency to lose traction in snow; be careful if you drive in northern areas. The engine and drivetrain are very well made and reliable. The electronics are a different story. These Saturns are notorious for failing electrical components such as starters and alternators. These are relatively inexpensive however so are an inconvenience more than anything.
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 Saturn S-Series is offered in the following submodels: S-Series Sedan, S-Series Coupe. Available styles include SC 2dr Coupe, SL 4dr Sedan, SL2 4dr Sedan, and SL1 4dr Sedan.

