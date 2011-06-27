1991 Saturn S-Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$742 - $1,752
Used S-Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
General Motors launches a new division called Saturn, billed as "a different kind of car company." Intended to attract import economy car buyers, Saturn is the first automaker to use no-haggle pricing at its dealerships. The first cars to take the Saturn name will be the S-Series economy sedan and coupe. Sedans will be sold in SL, SL1, SL2 versions, while the coupe will be offered in a single SC trim level. The SL and SL1 are powered by a weak 85-horsepower four-cylinder and have black bumpers. The SL2 and SC do much better, as they get a twin-cam version of that engine good for 124 hp and have body-color bumpers. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models; a four-speed automatic and ABS are optional. All S-Series cars have polymer door and quarter panels, sparing them from dents and rust.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Saturn S-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
edoug,03/28/2002
The thing has a govener: cuts the fun off at 104 MPH; it could go faster open the door or roll down the window, water comes in from the roof. The catalitic converter destructs about 5-6 years from purchase I had problem with the master clutch cylinder The seat destructs after about 7 years. nice car.
Ian,03/27/2010
I have really enjoyed my little Saturn. I bought it with 200,000 miles on it and 5,000 miles later, it still runs strong. I used to have a 1992 Pontiac Sunbird, and this is tons better then the Pontiac was. It was definitely worth the $650 that I payed for it.
GrandAmSE119,07/16/2002
when i got this car from my parents it had 89K now has over 150K. I still keep it around as a second car. Although old was a great car and still is. Only major problem was that alternator went out and it burns oil on hard accelerations. Great car
bk314159,09/15/2002
I bought my Saturn SL2 (the 125hp twin cam model) used and have been pleased overall. The polymer exterior is stylish and holds up exceptionally well to abuse. The drive is responsive with great cornering and little body roll. The car is unusually light so it has a tendency to lose traction in snow; be careful if you drive in northern areas. The engine and drivetrain are very well made and reliable. The electronics are a different story. These Saturns are notorious for failing electrical components such as starters and alternators. These are relatively inexpensive however so are an inconvenience more than anything.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Saturn S-Series features & specs
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1991 Saturn S-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019