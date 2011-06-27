  1. Home
Used 1992 Saturn S-Series SL1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • White
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
