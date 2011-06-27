Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews
Great First Car
This was my first car, and it was a great little gas saver. If you plan on picking one up, do it. It was reliable for about 25K miles before I had to put about $500 into a new alternator. Lacked horsepower or an real luxury features, but that's not what you're buying this car for. You're buying this car for a little commuter car than will get you from point A to point B. I thought it was fun to drive. It's light weight almost makes up for the lack of power. Fun through the corners.
Nice Beginner Car
I got this car when I was 15. I got awesome gas mileage even when I drove it like a maniac. It is a good car for beginner drivers. I learned manual in it and so did my little cousin.
America's cheap econo car
I bought this car with 156k on it and have put almost 10k on it no problems at all. Great mileage 42 mpg at best 36 mpg at worst and 39 mpg avr. If you arer looking for cheap and a gas saver buy one of these. Pretty basic but gets the job done
GM really blew it, getting rid of Saturn
I had been looking at Saturns after returning from 3 years in Germany (USAF). My Olds moved-up my plans, and a young airman on base was selling her's before going to the UK. The bare-bones SL at least had A/C, and the optional CD player! I normally had 33 to 35 mpg, and as high as 40 mpg, and using the A/C with wife, two kids, and luggage in the car! Yes, it was burring oil towards the end, and the materials used inside weren't the best, but I had over 250,000 miles on the car. GM made a big mistake by rebadging some Saturns as Chevys, Pontiacs, etc. Then they went away from that wonderful "lost-foam" cast 1.9L motor. GM should have stayed with the SL/SC line, and added the Vue, & Sky
92Urn
This car has 138,000 miles with the only replacement parts being a EGR valve, the headlamp motor(while under warrenty)and standard wear items (belts, brakes rotors). It still is on the original clutch! This is has been a very reliable car!
