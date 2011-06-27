  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 1995 Saturn S-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(134)
Appraise this car

1995 Saturn S-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Saturn S-Series for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$838 - $1,980
Used S-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All models add a standard front-passenger airbag, along with non-motorized seatbelts and a redesigned dash and steering wheel. Improvements to the base engine result in 15 more horsepower (for a total of 100) and slightly more torque. An in-dash CD player is no longer available, but a trunk-mounted changer is now optional. SC1 coupes receive new high-back front seats, while all coupes get new front-end treatments and revised wheel covers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Saturn S-Series.

5(35%)
4(46%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
134 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It won't die!
danleeworth,02/16/2012
The most reliable car ever! I owned Japanese vehicles for countless years, but the Saturn has beat them all. My two Honda's ate threw alternators like crazy and the hood release cord on the one snapped, which meant no access. My darling Saturn has been unbelievably dependable with minimal issues.
Very reliable car with a catch.
Crow T Robot,08/14/2016
SL2 4dr Sedan
So, this car is 21 years old now, so I doubt anyone is actually looking at buying a used SL-2, but here's the skinny. I am the 2nd owner, having bought it from my brother. I have done essentially no maintenance on it, aside from fixing things when they break. That would include alternator and valve cover gasket. Door locks and power windows have been great, which I have found to be a rarity in other cars. The cabin is loud from road rumble, but not bad if you turn up the stereo (more on that later). At ~ 120K miles, the tranny will start slipping, and it will gradually get worse. I'm at 150K now, and it's unbearable. I would fix it and keep this car if not for one thing that every 90's era Saturn owner probably knows. This car is an open invite to prowlers and car thieves. If you have one or more Saturn keys, you can walk through a parking lot and probably open and test drive any other Saturn there. It's been broken into (without the need to actually "break" anything) multiple times, and stolen once. I have a big gaping whole where my custom stereo used to be. I would happily buy a newer used Saturn that has (or I could put in) an alarm system.
Beginning of the end
sat233238,04/04/2012
My 2005 was the first of seven Saturns and by far the best. Reliability, fuel economy, handling in snow all exceeded my expectations. The dealer was outstanding and made the experience one I shared with everyone I knew. Had GM not tried to standardize the service and product into the mainstream of its other economy lines, I am sure Saturn could have survived the last shrink down. This was a tough, safe, reliable car that I enjoyed thoroughly.
Grim's Wagon
Grim,12/01/2017
SW2 4dr Wagon
This car has a lot of potential. I put good money into it and I even race it! Sex appeal is 100% if you know what your doing. I paid $500 for it, but its net worth now exceeds $5,000. Being a DOCH makes it faster and easier to repair. 137,000 miles and due to being a good mechanic and using nothing but the best, she's a prize! Literally a head turner. Pep boys recently screwed her motor so I suggest to stay away from them, but I will make the necessary repairs myself for little cost. Contact me with ANY questions you may have. If you own one, I can help make it GREAT! grimandjess2014@gmail.com - Name is Grim
See all 134 reviews of the 1995 Saturn S-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Saturn S-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Saturn S-Series

Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Overview

The Used 1995 Saturn S-Series is offered in the following submodels: S-Series Sedan, S-Series Coupe, S-Series Wagon. Available styles include SC2 2dr Coupe, SW2 4dr Wagon, SC1 2dr Coupe, SL1 4dr Sedan, SL 4dr Sedan, SL2 4dr Sedan, and SW1 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Saturn S-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Saturn S-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Saturn S-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Saturn S-Series.

Can't find a used 1995 Saturn S-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn S-Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,634.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn S-Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,131.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Saturn S-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn S-Series lease specials

Related Used 1995 Saturn S-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles