So, this car is 21 years old now, so I doubt anyone is actually looking at buying a used SL-2, but here's the skinny. I am the 2nd owner, having bought it from my brother. I have done essentially no maintenance on it, aside from fixing things when they break. That would include alternator and valve cover gasket. Door locks and power windows have been great, which I have found to be a rarity in other cars. The cabin is loud from road rumble, but not bad if you turn up the stereo (more on that later). At ~ 120K miles, the tranny will start slipping, and it will gradually get worse. I'm at 150K now, and it's unbearable. I would fix it and keep this car if not for one thing that every 90's era Saturn owner probably knows. This car is an open invite to prowlers and car thieves. If you have one or more Saturn keys, you can walk through a parking lot and probably open and test drive any other Saturn there. It's been broken into (without the need to actually "break" anything) multiple times, and stolen once. I have a big gaping whole where my custom stereo used to be. I would happily buy a newer used Saturn that has (or I could put in) an alarm system.

