Used 2004 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews
Hate to see it go!
I purchased my Saturn Ion Quad Coupe brand-new in 2004. I previously drove '93 and '99 Saturn SC2 coupes and had no major problems. I kept my Ion much longer than my other 2 Saturns for various reasons. I was sorry that GM discontinued the Saturn line in 2009; the brand had high customer loyalty. If the Saturn brand hadn't been closed, I'd have bought another one. After 11 years and 126K miles, my husband and I felt it was time to move on; we just bought a 2015 Ford Focus, my first non-GM car. Even at this age and mileage, the engine and transmission are still in excellent condition. The air conditioning still runs as cold as it did back in 2004. I really will miss the unique design of the 2 rear half doors; they functioned better than a standard sedan since it was easier to open both doors and have a large space in which to load groceries and other items. I wish other car manufacturers caught on to this concept (the only other vehicle like that is my husband's Honda Element, which also has 2 rear half-doors). I am selling my car this weekend and will really hate to see it go, but it's time for a newer, more updated, and more dependable vehicle.
Overall a great car
We bought the ion for a nice, cheap car with good gas mileage. My fiance loves the styling and the interior, although to me the exterior looks kinda odd. The seats are fine for around town but i wouldn't want to take a road trip in it. The dash console position is strange but I actually kinda like it. Controls are all very easy to reach and the gas mileage is great. For an economy car it actually rides very nice. And GM's 2.2 Ecotec engine is absolutely flawless. I feel very safe with that engine because of its reliability record.
2004 Saturn Ion. Great Car for the Money
In 2006 I bought this one owner vehicle used and in pristine condition with only 2,874 miles on it. With the low miles and great appearance I have always considered it as a "new" car purchase. A couple of months ago (June, 2010) I finally replaced the original tires as well as the car's battery. The battery to my surprise was located in the trunk. This was my fourth new car and the first that the battery lasted over 2 years. I guess with it being located in the trunk and away from all of the engine heat it was a good idea after all. It's not a sports car so when cornering at high rates of speed it kinda feels like it wants to get away from you. While driving the interior noise level is low.
Great Car for the Price!
I recently bought my first Saturn, an ION 1. Overall, I am very pleased with the car. It has nice pickup and the turning radius is amazing! The body style is very nice and looks much more expensive than many other economy cars (though it is very inexpensive). I love the alloy wheels (it was a special order) and nice roomy interior. The headlights are not very bright. Overall, a great car for the money!
A bad used car-fails to start
This Saturn has the infamous "Passlock" anti-theft defect. The IC chip in the ignition column switch fails to recognize a genuine key and fails to start, usually in winter, but this has happened other times as well. The IC chip has been replaced twice, but I refuse to pay $300+ for an out-of- warranty repair. Not a reliable used car because of this. Also, the McPherson struts are noisy in winter, and make anoying "click" sounds. Seats feel cheap (no back support). Electric steering is too tight and you might oversteer into the next lane. Bad blind spots on both side pillars. Basically this is a 2004 Chevy Cavalier with plastic side panels. A real dog!
