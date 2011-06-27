Used 2003 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

Thirteen years and still going strong! Barry , 09/22/2017 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2003 Saturn Ion 3 brand new and, thirteen years later, it still runs like a top! I've gone through three alternators, two batteries and a water pump but I consider that normal wear and tear stuff for as much driving as I do. I did suffer with the ignition issue but that was fixed after the recall. I recently replaced the rusted out front strut assemblies but that's the only major repair I've had to deal with and the car will be turning over 300,000 miles within the next couple of weeks! I do as much of my own work as possible, change the oil regularly and don't beat it. I've taken care of my car and it has taken care of me. Love my Saturn! Hope it lasts another 300,000 miles! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost 3 years GaryM , 01/28/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The car has yet to let me down. I have had several trips to the dealer, and almost always got the car back while I waited. The free rental with my service contract made any overnight problems bearable. The tires seem to be about gone. This is a little better than I expected for OEM tires. The 16" low profile tires gave the car the best handling I have has with a small car. The transmission shifts good most of the time, but occasionaly hunts when the acceleration drops off near it's shift point. The front seats have a tremendous amount of leg room. However, the rear seat passenger can loose all of their leg room to the front seat. The car is comfortable on long trips. Report Abuse

My Last Saturn EW , 08/02/2006 2 of 6 people found this review helpful At the time I got this car - the "college grad" deal made it the most affordable car around. Now all I want to do is get rid of it. It is not a sporty car. It is an economy coupe, and that is it. Report Abuse

Good Car squeak303 , 09/07/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful For the price you can't really go wrong. It's a solid car and very reliable. Gas milage is excellent, especially in high priced Chicago area. Report Abuse