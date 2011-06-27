  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(284)
2003 Saturn ION Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative rear-access doors on coupe, customer-focused dealers, numerous personalization options, great cargo capacity.
  • Build quality not up to segment standards, unusual styling, lack of established service and repair history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Built to compete among the small Asian vehicles, the less impressive domestic Ion will have a tough time with this segment's leading contenders.

2003 Highlights

After 12 long years in production, Saturn is finally retiring its aging S-Series sedan and coupe in favor of the all-new Saturn Ion sedan and innovative quad coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saturn ION.

5(61%)
4(21%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
284 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 284 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Ion! Has 225k miles on it and still running strong!
rcameron5,06/30/2014
I love my Ion. It is a very trust worthy car. I bought it used and it had 205K miles on it and it now has 225K miles and it is still running strong. The air is ice cold, it runs great. Always gets me where I need to be! The only thing that has been wrong with it. If the wheel isn't just straightly perfect it won't go to the off on the ignition. It will only go to accessories. I just stick my finger up this hole and press this button and it goes to off and right out. Easy fix! But, it is stylish for the year and runs good. I love my Ion!! I can't wait to see how long it will last me!
Happy owner since new
cartopcamper,02/20/2014
We've owned since new a 2003 Saturn Ion 3 sedan with 5-speed manual transmission. It now has about 145K miles and is going strong. All of our 5 kids learned how to drive a stick in this car. The clutch finally needed replacement at 137K miles. I live in Southern California. While a daughter attended school near Boise, ID, I'd drive up a couple times a year via Nevada back roads. I wouldn't see another vehicle for hours while driving through the desert, so I'd drive 100 mph for long periods without a problem - still got great mpg. I still use this car if driving long trips by myself. Only problem for us was/is the ignition key switch issue - about $350 to fix, and I haven't yet
ION 3 rocks!!
fiend0810,10/04/2003
This car is fun and sporty. It handles extremely well in the mountains and on curves. Plenty of power and just a joy to drive. This is my first Saturn and it won't be my last.
Fine With Me
Smookiepooch,02/02/2009
I bought my Saturn at the end of '02 and at 133,000 it's still going strong. I've had some problems recently but with that many miles it's bound to happen. My blinker went out but that was a recall item so it was fixed for free. The only 2 major problems I had was my key got stuck in the ignition and my fan went out, fixed both for under $200.
See all 284 reviews of the 2003 Saturn ION
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Saturn ION features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2003 Saturn ION Overview

The Used 2003 Saturn ION is offered in the following submodels: ION Sedan, ION Coupe. Available styles include 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT), 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

