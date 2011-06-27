2003 Saturn ION Review
- Innovative rear-access doors on coupe, customer-focused dealers, numerous personalization options, great cargo capacity.
- Build quality not up to segment standards, unusual styling, lack of established service and repair history.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Built to compete among the small Asian vehicles, the less impressive domestic Ion will have a tough time with this segment's leading contenders.
2003 Highlights
After 12 long years in production, Saturn is finally retiring its aging S-Series sedan and coupe in favor of the all-new Saturn Ion sedan and innovative quad coupe.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saturn ION.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rcameron5,06/30/2014
I love my Ion. It is a very trust worthy car. I bought it used and it had 205K miles on it and it now has 225K miles and it is still running strong. The air is ice cold, it runs great. Always gets me where I need to be! The only thing that has been wrong with it. If the wheel isn't just straightly perfect it won't go to the off on the ignition. It will only go to accessories. I just stick my finger up this hole and press this button and it goes to off and right out. Easy fix! But, it is stylish for the year and runs good. I love my Ion!! I can't wait to see how long it will last me!
cartopcamper,02/20/2014
We've owned since new a 2003 Saturn Ion 3 sedan with 5-speed manual transmission. It now has about 145K miles and is going strong. All of our 5 kids learned how to drive a stick in this car. The clutch finally needed replacement at 137K miles. I live in Southern California. While a daughter attended school near Boise, ID, I'd drive up a couple times a year via Nevada back roads. I wouldn't see another vehicle for hours while driving through the desert, so I'd drive 100 mph for long periods without a problem - still got great mpg. I still use this car if driving long trips by myself. Only problem for us was/is the ignition key switch issue - about $350 to fix, and I haven't yet
fiend0810,10/04/2003
This car is fun and sporty. It handles extremely well in the mountains and on curves. Plenty of power and just a joy to drive. This is my first Saturn and it won't be my last.
Smookiepooch,02/02/2009
I bought my Saturn at the end of '02 and at 133,000 it's still going strong. I've had some problems recently but with that many miles it's bound to happen. My blinker went out but that was a recall item so it was fixed for free. The only 2 major problems I had was my key got stuck in the ignition and my fan went out, fixed both for under $200.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
