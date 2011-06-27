Used 1997 Saab 9000 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5yrs later dbrooks22 , 08/25/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wrote a review below in 2007. Since then, i have had to do only the water pump, which started leaking only after i power flushed the coolant. Really can't believe how solidly this car was built. I also have the auto and wish i had a stick shift. And my car was a NYC car for the first 50K of it's life. But these cars were built for cold weather... overbuilt really. Anyone who has not seen the Top Gear Saab Tribute from a few months ago should head over to Youtube right now. Saab really did build a better car.. a car to last for decades. It's a dam shame what happened to them. Their attention to every detail, the quality of construction, and pride in engineering are inspiring. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever JT , 06/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful With a few miles short of 270,000 I can safely say this is the best car I have ever owned. I bought this Saab new and have driven it 80-85% highway. Highway mileage driving at 75+ MPH is 28/29, well beyond original rating. I have put tires on it every 60-80K, oil every 5-6K, and exhaust systems every 70-90K. Beyond these, only a fuel pump and two clutches and scheduled maintenance. The best and still running like a top. Report Abuse

As great in 2012 as it was in '97 joliver4 , 07/13/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I actually have the automatic, which I bought in the name of practicality because I live in Los Angeles and I sit in hours of traffic every week -- but since buying the car, I half-wish I had a stick because this car is so much fun to drive. Originally from MA, the car's undercarriage rusted significantly before I bought it, which has caused a dearth of minor(ish) problems. Though, in the car's defense, none that you wouldn't expect to see on a 17-year-old vehicle with mostly original equipment. I have taken it from 82K miles a couple of years ago to about 107K today without any major repairs. Build quality, especially where the interior is concerned, is a bit lacking. Report Abuse

Ageless Styling Brahma , 03/19/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great power for passing on the highway. Very comfortable inside but looks sporty outside, and handles much better than your run of the mill "near-luxury". Report Abuse