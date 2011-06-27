  1. Home
1997 Saab 9000 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior and powerful engine.
  • Dated design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Wow, after 11 years without any significant redevelopment the Saab 9000 is still going strong. Of course a fiercly loyal following and the addition of the Aero in 1993, which gave the 9000 a boost of power which propelled Saab to the top of its class in acceleration and top speed, certainly haven't hurt its popularity. Nonetheless, the 9000 could stand to undergo the same type of revamping that the 900 got a couple of years ago, making it one of the fastest, most comfortable, fun-to-drive cars for the dollar.

Roomy interiors, quirky, yet functional instruments, exceptional cargo space, and powerful engines, in either V6 or four-cylinder turbo guise, are what make 9000s great. Additionally, optioning out a 9000 involves just three selections; these cars come with everything!

The only problem with the 9000 is that it is due for an overhaul within the next year or two; leaving '97 buyers kicking themselves for spending upwards of $40,000 on a car that will be significantly improved the year after they buy it. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance buy one next year, they will undoubtedly achieve even higher standards after their expected overhaul.

1997 Highlights

No changes to this aging model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Saab 9000.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5yrs later
dbrooks22,08/25/2012
I wrote a review below in 2007. Since then, i have had to do only the water pump, which started leaking only after i power flushed the coolant. Really can't believe how solidly this car was built. I also have the auto and wish i had a stick shift. And my car was a NYC car for the first 50K of it's life. But these cars were built for cold weather... overbuilt really. Anyone who has not seen the Top Gear Saab Tribute from a few months ago should head over to Youtube right now. Saab really did build a better car.. a car to last for decades. It's a dam shame what happened to them. Their attention to every detail, the quality of construction, and pride in engineering are inspiring.
Best Car Ever
JT,06/06/2009
With a few miles short of 270,000 I can safely say this is the best car I have ever owned. I bought this Saab new and have driven it 80-85% highway. Highway mileage driving at 75+ MPH is 28/29, well beyond original rating. I have put tires on it every 60-80K, oil every 5-6K, and exhaust systems every 70-90K. Beyond these, only a fuel pump and two clutches and scheduled maintenance. The best and still running like a top.
As great in 2012 as it was in '97
joliver4,07/13/2012
I actually have the automatic, which I bought in the name of practicality because I live in Los Angeles and I sit in hours of traffic every week -- but since buying the car, I half-wish I had a stick because this car is so much fun to drive. Originally from MA, the car's undercarriage rusted significantly before I bought it, which has caused a dearth of minor(ish) problems. Though, in the car's defense, none that you wouldn't expect to see on a 17-year-old vehicle with mostly original equipment. I have taken it from 82K miles a couple of years ago to about 107K today without any major repairs. Build quality, especially where the interior is concerned, is a bit lacking.
1997 Saab Aero Review
Karl K,10/03/2005
I purchased this used car as my everyday driver after my wife bought a 2003 Audi A6 2.7T. I paid top dollar for the car as it was in excellent condition. Required repairs for the car were minimal (at purchase, $440, including fluid changes, and shift shaft fixes). Since then, repairs and maintenance included new mufflers, oil and filters, a set of tires, wiper washer bottle, antenna, engine accessory belt, extra keys, alignment, light bulbs and brake pads, all told probably about $2400. The alignment probably should have been done at purchase. Accident repair was $808 from a pickup backing into the rear in a parking lot.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
