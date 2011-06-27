Used 1991 Saab 900 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2021no
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.324.0/432.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2021no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.1 l2.0 l2.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.99.1 in.99.1 in.
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Curb weight2818 lbs.3065 lbs.2883 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Cherry Red
  • Beryl Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Talladega Red
  • Cirrus White
  • Cirrus White
  • Embassy Blue
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cherry Red
  • Platana Gray Metallic
  • Edwardian Gray Metallic
  • Black
