Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2000 Saab 9-3 Hatchback Auto
Over all the car was great for what I needed it for. Had a lot of problems with the front wheel hub and bearing assembly. I had to replace the same wheel hub twice in less than 10,000 miles. I am pretty sure that all of them were going bad and i only had 160000 miles on it and the fuel pump went out on me. I also had to change out the radiator before 150000 mile. There was a problem with the driver seatbelt which made me want to get rid of it. I thought that because it was not american built that i would get at least 200000 miles out of it. Not even close. This car was not built for car seats at all. My kid tried to put his car seat up front
Shameful
I would expect a lot more out of a car that claims to be an upperscale car. Been a constant nightmare since purchased. While driving it home from the dealer it broke down- $300 repair. Two months later again. $700 repair. then twice more each over $150 repairs. It rides clunky, choppy and stiff, rattles and the body hardware is terrible: door jams wear easily, under the wheelwells wear to the bare metal, and the only good thing is the power and fuel economy and the looks of it. Stay away from this car!
Fine Saab Properly Maintained
I've owned this Saab 9-3 since new. It has been trouble-free...and more trouble-free than our Acura. Have performed all factory maintenance and 3 oil changes a year. Great mileage with manual trans, and heated fabric seats is unique. Marvelous in snow. Timeless hatchback styling. Would buy again, but concerned whether Saab will be around. Too bad.
Safety and a Sports car
To start off, the saab is my first car. I got it a year ago during my senior year of highschool, and ever since then I have love every bit of it. My only problem with it is that it is a little worn. There are some airflow issues and the radiator was leaking but these were not manufacturing flaws but probably from the former owner(s). I wish I could have drove it when it was new but sadly I can't. Oh and these cars are pretty strong, because yesterday I got rear ended pretty hard by a honda accord and came out with just a dent and scratches on the rear bumper... can't say much for the honda though. So if your teenager wants a car you should go for this one, you get safety and a sports car.
Excellent car
I was kind of skeptical about buying this vehicle because I had heard repairs are too expensive. However, I have driven this car everywhere in the last 6 months and it has been great. has not let me down at all, I have put 15 thousand miles in the last 6 months, bought it with 126 thousand. if you do all the preventive maintenance on a SAAB, it will last a very long time.
