2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Review
Pros & Cons
- Exquisitely detailed cabin with unequaled craftsmanship
- Materials quality is immaculate
- Seemingly infinite degree of customization
- Commanding, traffic-clearing road presence
- Trunk is small relative to the Wraith's overall size
- Advanced safety tech, such as blind-spot monitoring, is not available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Wraith does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
In the spectrum of luxury brands around the world, Rolls-Royce is the standard by which all others are judged. Traditionally, you're meant to be chauffeured in a Rolls, but the 2018 Wraith bucks the trend as a premium grand-touring luxury coupe.
The Wraith also flies in the face of convention with its rear-hinged coach doors, 6.6-liter V12 engine, seemingly unlimited customization options, and a starting price of $330,000. That price isn't quite as shocking, though, when you compare it to the similarly prohibitive cost of Bentley's new Continental GT or the Aston Martin DBS or Vanquish.
Unlike the Bentley and the Aston Martin, the Wraith is more focused on comfort and luxury than performance. There is a more athletic Black Badge variant, but we expect it to be only marginally sportier than the anything-but-basic Wraith. Whatever you may be sacrificing in performance, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith makes up for it with unassailable refinement, on-road presence and sheer exclusivity.
2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith models
Though all Rolls-Royces are nothing less than peerless, immaculately constructed luxury cars, the 2018 Wraith is undoubtedly the most driver-centric. The big coupe is based on the Ghost sedan (itself a bit more exciting to drive than the larger Phantom) and features the most powerful engine in Rolls' lineup. It's generally sold in just one trim level with a seemingly infinite degree of customization.
The rear-wheel-drive Wraith is driven by a powerful turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (624 horsepower, 605 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, a self-adjusting air suspension, power-closing rear-hinged coach doors, hands-free trunk opening and closing, auto-dimming mirrors, cruise control with upcoming curve detection, leather upholstery and trim, wood accents, heated front seats with massage functions, lane departure warning and a head-up display.
Also standard are a surround-view camera system, four-zone automatic climate control, a 10.3-inch center display screen, a navigation system, and an 18-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio, digital music storage and a USB port.
The Wraith offers three primary feature packages. The Driver's Assistance Systems Three package adds an infrared night-vision display and adaptive cruise control. The U.S. Wraith package includes Driver's Assistance Systems Three plus any wheel design, the 1,300-watt Bespoke Audio system (18-channel amplifier, 18 speakers and digital sound processing), lambswool floor mats, and a fixed-glass roof.
Many items within the Wraith's grouped packages are available as stand-alone options. Other individual options include ventilated front seats, a leather trunk floor, and a plethora of interior personalization options for trim, doorsills, stitching, surface materials and inlays. Exterior option highlights include two-tone paint schemes, with or without a third separating color, and paint-matched center caps for the wheels. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is also offered in several iterations, including solid silver, gold-plated and illuminated polycarbonate.
The Wraith Black Badge is something else entirely, providing a sportier driving experience to what is already Rolls-Royce's most driver-oriented car. It starts with a sportier-tuned suspension, a modified transmission calibration, and a torque increase to 642 lb-ft. Some features are unique to the Black Badge — but knowing Rolls, they can probably be outfitted to the normal Wraith for the right price. These include a glossy-black Spirit of Ecstasy, carbon-fiber and alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, a retuned suspension, LED headlights, carbon-fiber interior trim, darkened air vents, a different clock, and embroidery in the shape of an infinity sign.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Wraith models:
- Camera System
- Helps in parking and low-speed driving by providing a top-down view of the Wraith, while front cameras allow you to peek around corners.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Adds an adaptive cruise control system that operates even when the Wraith slows down to a stop.
- Night Vision
- Displays a night-vision image in the central display screen that illuminates and identifies obstacles, such as pedestrians, at night.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Wraith
Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons