Overall rating

In the spectrum of luxury brands around the world, Rolls-Royce is the standard by which all others are judged. Traditionally, you're meant to be chauffeured in a Rolls, but the 2018 Wraith bucks the trend as a premium grand-touring luxury coupe.

The Wraith also flies in the face of convention with its rear-hinged coach doors, 6.6-liter V12 engine, seemingly unlimited customization options, and a starting price of $330,000. That price isn't quite as shocking, though, when you compare it to the similarly prohibitive cost of Bentley's new Continental GT or the Aston Martin DBS or Vanquish.

Unlike the Bentley and the Aston Martin, the Wraith is more focused on comfort and luxury than performance. There is a more athletic Black Badge variant, but we expect it to be only marginally sportier than the anything-but-basic Wraith. Whatever you may be sacrificing in performance, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith makes up for it with unassailable refinement, on-road presence and sheer exclusivity.