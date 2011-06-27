  1. Home
2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisitely detailed cabin with unequaled craftsmanship
  • Materials quality is immaculate
  • Seemingly infinite degree of customization
  • Commanding, traffic-clearing road presence
  • Trunk is small relative to the Wraith's overall size
  • Advanced safety tech, such as blind-spot monitoring, is not available
Which Wraith does Edmunds recommend?

Since the Wraith is only offered in a single trim level, you only need to decide on paint, wheels, interior color/trim, and options. For drivers seeking a bit more performance, the Black Badge version should satisfy. Otherwise, we're fond of the lambswool floor mats, starlight headliner, and Driver's Assistance Systems Three option that adds adaptive cruise control.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In the spectrum of luxury brands around the world, Rolls-Royce is the standard by which all others are judged. Traditionally, you're meant to be chauffeured in a Rolls, but the 2018 Wraith bucks the trend as a premium grand-touring luxury coupe.

The Wraith also flies in the face of convention with its rear-hinged coach doors, 6.6-liter V12 engine, seemingly unlimited customization options, and a starting price of $330,000. That price isn't quite as shocking, though, when you compare it to the similarly prohibitive cost of Bentley's new Continental GT or the Aston Martin DBS or Vanquish.

Unlike the Bentley and the Aston Martin, the Wraith is more focused on comfort and luxury than performance. There is a more athletic Black Badge variant, but we expect it to be only marginally sportier than the anything-but-basic Wraith. Whatever you may be sacrificing in performance, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith makes up for it with unassailable refinement, on-road presence and sheer exclusivity.

2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith models

Though all Rolls-Royces are nothing less than peerless, immaculately constructed luxury cars, the 2018 Wraith is undoubtedly the most driver-centric. The big coupe is based on the Ghost sedan (itself a bit more exciting to drive than the larger Phantom) and features the most powerful engine in Rolls' lineup. It's generally sold in just one trim level with a seemingly infinite degree of customization.

The rear-wheel-drive Wraith is driven by a powerful turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (624 horsepower, 605 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, a self-adjusting air suspension, power-closing rear-hinged coach doors, hands-free trunk opening and closing, auto-dimming mirrors, cruise control with upcoming curve detection, leather upholstery and trim, wood accents, heated front seats with massage functions, lane departure warning and a head-up display.

Also standard are a surround-view camera system, four-zone automatic climate control, a 10.3-inch center display screen, a navigation system, and an 18-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio, digital music storage and a USB port.

The Wraith offers three primary feature packages. The Driver's Assistance Systems Three package adds an infrared night-vision display and adaptive cruise control. The U.S. Wraith package includes Driver's Assistance Systems Three plus any wheel design, the 1,300-watt Bespoke Audio system (18-channel amplifier, 18 speakers and digital sound processing), lambswool floor mats, and a fixed-glass roof.

Many items within the Wraith's grouped packages are available as stand-alone options. Other individual options include ventilated front seats, a leather trunk floor, and a plethora of interior personalization options for trim, doorsills, stitching, surface materials and inlays. Exterior option highlights include two-tone paint schemes, with or without a third separating color, and paint-matched center caps for the wheels. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is also offered in several iterations, including solid silver, gold-plated and illuminated polycarbonate.

The Wraith Black Badge is something else entirely, providing a sportier driving experience to what is already Rolls-Royce's most driver-oriented car. It starts with a sportier-tuned suspension, a modified transmission calibration, and a torque increase to 642 lb-ft. Some features are unique to the Black Badge — but knowing Rolls, they can probably be outfitted to the normal Wraith for the right price. These include a glossy-black Spirit of Ecstasy, carbon-fiber and alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, a retuned suspension, LED headlights, carbon-fiber interior trim, darkened air vents, a different clock, and embroidery in the shape of an infinity sign.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
624 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
624 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Wraith models:

Camera System
Helps in parking and low-speed driving by providing a top-down view of the Wraith, while front cameras allow you to peek around corners.
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Adds an adaptive cruise control system that operates even when the Wraith slows down to a stop.
Night Vision
Displays a night-vision image in the central display screen that illuminates and identifies obstacles, such as pedestrians, at night.

More about the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Overview

The Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith is offered in the following submodels: Wraith Coupe. Available styles include Black Badge 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraiths are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Can't find a used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraiths you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,606.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,557.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Wraith lease specials

