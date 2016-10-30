Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me
- 4,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$178,894$24,833 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX86135
Stock: GUX86135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 7,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$187,975$13,492 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Dark Spice interior with Seashell Piping. Options include:- Drivers Assist 3- Camera System- Front Ventilated seats- RR Monogram to all Headrest- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6616 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86229
Stock: 1548UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 5,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$199,950$6,364 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this terrific-looking 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Comfort Entry System, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Part Polished. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52GUX86343
Stock: GUX86343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$198,950$6,922 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this handsome 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Cornish White with the following features:Combined Seat Piping & Stitching, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX85888
Stock: GUX85888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 5,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$205,950$1,591 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this charming 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Contrast Stitching, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Lambswool Floormats, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51GUX85958
Stock: GUX85958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 14,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$159,917$9,259 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 14107 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Rolls-Royce Wraith also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Heads Up Display, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51GUX85930
Stock: GUX85930-67
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 4,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$199,995$8,016 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55GUX86255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$199,950$4,396 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86263
Stock: LUX54786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 16,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$182,988
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint currently fitted with a full matte white wrap and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Diamond Black currently wrapped in a Matte White Metallic- The Wraith Package- Front Ventilated Seats- Contrast Stitching- RR Inlays to Monitor Lid- Treadplate - WraithRecent Arrival!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C57GUX86127
Stock: 1553UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 7,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 2543 miles below market average!13/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55GUX86269
Stock: RU200025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$183,500
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith. This Rolls-Royce includes: RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS // SEAT PIPING // DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS ONE // DOOR PIPING // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS // WHEELS: 21 7 SPOKE FULLY POLISHED *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53GUX86352
Stock: U19510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 25,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$169,999
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Coupe has a CLEAN TITLE, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle, on top of that a rare find with this low mileage. Only 25,000 miles.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and the 12 Cylinder engine delivers torque and power that will put a smile on any car enthusiast's face.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration, on top of that this sharp looking Black Kirsch paint comes with a luxurious Seashell interior.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value, moreover the Heads-Up Display is a performance driver's best friend. The Rolls-Royce back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, furthermore the parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents. The ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular, in addition to the air suspension systems can be driven over a variety of terrains while maintaining a smoother ride and better handling.You can store lots of media on the Rolls-Royce Hard Disk Media Storage Drive, whats more is passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp while the crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials whereas the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player, additionally the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The keyless entry feature adds to security... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50GUX86261
Stock: X86261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 6,836 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$214,995$16,812 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Midnight Sapphire 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedDriver Assistance 1, Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Alloy.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 773 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51HUX86688
Stock: X86688C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 9,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$179,999$13,718 Below Market
K & S Auto Sales - San Diego / California
Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith in two-tone Diamond Black and Silver Metallic embodies classic British luxury and is one of the finest vehicles in the world. Power is courtesy of a Twin-Turbocharged 6.6 Liter V12 that produces 624hp and 590lb-ft of torque which is controlled by an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive ultra-luxury coupe provides astonishing acceleration, an exquisite ride thanks to the adjustable air suspension, and remarkably precise handling along with imposing styling highlighted by the classic "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornament which can be hidden at the push of a button and perfectly-proportioned seven-spoke alloy wheels. Our Wraith's hand-crafted interior features some of the softest leather and most stunning wood veneers available. Every trim piece, including the Canadel panelling on the doors, is hand-picked and polished and the Starlight headliner is crafted from fiber optic strands by hand to ensure each vehicle is unique, resulting in a masterclass of design. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with memory and massage, heated rear seats, multi-zone automatic climate control, and an incredible audio system with available navigation, Bluetooth, and USB/Aux inputs make every ride even more comfortable. Our Rolls-Royce includes lane departure warning, a back-up camera with surround view, front/rear parking sensors, a heads-up display, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you and your passengers safe and in control. There are not enough superlatives to describe the experience of driving a Wraith, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BLACK OUT PKG AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE** SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59FUX85091
Stock: 6111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 8,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$215,988$15,296 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior.Other manufacturer options include:- 21 Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels- Contrast Interior Environment- Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monograms to all Headrest in Black Stitching- Contrast Stitching in Black- Two Tone Steering Wheel- Lambswool FloormatsCertification Program Details: Rolls Royce Provenance includes a minimum of two years' servicing and warranty, and two years' roadside assistance. If you are ready to become a Rolls-Royce owner, O'gara Coach will be able to help you find your perfect motor car. Or you can search our Provenance Pre-Owned collection online. If you can't find what you're looking for, we can notify you the moment your preferred Rolls-Royce becomes available.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XHUX86768
Stock: 20R0013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith10,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$220,479$10,805 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
MIDNIGHT SAPPHIRE, CLEAN, ORIGINAL MSRP $370,300, BESPOKE AUDIO, PALDAO, SILVER BADGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86570
Stock: R1348A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-24-2019
- 31,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$154,500$9,369 Below Market
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari Maserati San Diego is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith only has 31,101mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. With less than 31,101mi on this Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Rolls-Royce Wraith . More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith: The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a personal luxury coupe of the highest order. With a price tag that can easily eclipse $300,000, it is the last word in luxurious high speed cruising. Unlike the bigger sedans sold by Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is smaller, sportier and features much bolder styling. Still, the Wraith should not be confused with a sports car. Despite admirable handling for its size, the Wraith is a big heavy car that makes luxury, not handling, its top priority. With such a lofty price tag, the Wraith doesn't have much direct competition. It exists for those who are looking to drive (or be driven) in the greatest level of comfort possible. It is for those for whom the Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and 6-series BMW are too average. It is for people who want the best there is to offer among the most luxurious cars available. Strengths of this model include Unparalleled luxury and customization, Rolls-Royce exclusivity and prestige, supreme comfort, and powerful drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C57FUX85199
Stock: 85199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith2,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$228,888$465 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith English WhiteCertified. 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.Rolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance*** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86553
Stock: W6124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-13-2020
