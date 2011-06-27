  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith

2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith

What’s new

  • New optional Black Badge and Adamas collections add more sinister attitudes
  • Part of the first Wraith generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisitely detailed cabin with unequaled craftsmanship
  • Materials quality is immaculate
  • Seemingly infinite degree of customization
  • Commanding, traffic-clearing road presence
  • Trunk is small relative to the Wraith's overall size
  • Advanced safety tech, such as blind-spot monitoring, is not available
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
MSRP Starting at
$327,000
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Black Badge 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Black Badge 2dr Coupe
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$375,200
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$327,000
    MPG 12 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Rolls-Royce Wraith a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Wraith both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Rolls-Royce Wraith fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Wraith gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Wraith has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith:

    • New optional Black Badge and Adamas collections add more sinister attitudes
    • Part of the first Wraith generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Rolls-Royce Wraith reliable?

    To determine whether the Rolls-Royce Wraith is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Wraith. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Wraith's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Wraith is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $327,000.

    Other versions include:

    • Black Badge 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $375,200
    • 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $327,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    If you're interested in the Rolls-Royce Wraith, the next question is, which Wraith model is right for you? Wraith variants include Black Badge 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Wraith models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Overview

    The 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith is offered in the following submodels: Wraith Coupe. Available styles include Black Badge 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Wraith.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Wraith featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    Which 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraiths are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

    Can't find a new 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraiths you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Rolls-Royce Wraith for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,997.

    Find a new Rolls-Royce for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,156.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials

    Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles