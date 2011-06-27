2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
What’s new
- New optional Black Badge and Adamas collections add more sinister attitudes
- Part of the first Wraith generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Exquisitely detailed cabin with unequaled craftsmanship
- Materials quality is immaculate
- Seemingly infinite degree of customization
- Commanding, traffic-clearing road presence
- Trunk is small relative to the Wraith's overall size
- Advanced safety tech, such as blind-spot monitoring, is not available
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Black Badge 2dr Coupe
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$375,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|624 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$327,000
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|624 hp @ 5600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Wraith a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?
Is the Rolls-Royce Wraith reliable?
Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $327,000.
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Wraith?
2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Overview
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith is offered in the following submodels: Wraith Coupe. Available styles include Black Badge 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Wraith.
