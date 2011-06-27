2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Review
Pros & Cons
- Swift acceleration
- better handling ability than any Rolls before it
- lush and silent cabin
- the illustrious Rolls-Royce badge.
- Small trunk space relative to its size.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sportier than the Ghost sedan upon which it's based, the 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith delivers astonishing power, presence and incomparable luxury in a hulking grand touring package.
Vehicle overview
While the Rolls-Royce nameplate is typically associated with ultra-luxury sedans that are expressly tailored to the chauffeured owner's exact specification, the automaker has a long history of building driver-centric two-door coupes as well. In fact, Rolls-Royce currently has two of them in its portfolio: the Phantom Coupe and the Wraith. The Phantom Coupe is undeniably posh, but for the ultimate driver-focused Rolls, the Wraith is what you want.
Based on Rolls-Royce's Ghost sedan, the Wraith is more powerful than the Phantom Coupe, as its turbocharged V12 makes 624 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the Phantom's naturally aspirated V12 with 453 hp and 531 lb-ft. While we haven't tested a Phantom Coupe recently, its manufacturer-claimed 0-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds pales in comparison to the Wraith's time of 4.7 seconds achieved on our test track. The Wraith also features an eight-speed automatic transmission that, unlike that in the Phantom, pulls in GPS data to take into account upcoming road conditions and select the optimal gear.
Although the Wraith puts a premium on the driving experience, it is still a Rolls-Royce, and that means all passengers will enjoy occupying one of the most finely detailed cabins in existence. Most surfaces are covered in natural-grain leather and eye-catching wood veneers, and you'll kick your shoes off in record time to full enjoy the ultra-comfy lambswool floor mats. And because the Wraith is optimized for those in the front, they alone get to enjoy exclusive features like heated and ventilated massaging seats and are solely responsible for controlling the sublime 18-speaker sound system.
If you are considering purchasing a Wraith, there are a few competitors that might also be worth looking at. If its higher cost and less sporting nature don't turn you off, you may consider the more regal Phantom Coupe. On the other hand, if you find value in having the quickest grand tourer on Rodeo Drive, you might favor the Bentley Continental GT. Finally, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe doesn't have the prestige or road presence of the Bentley or Rolls, but puts a premium on available technology features and is far less expensive. All are great choices, of course, but we think Rolls-Royce's Wraith presents the best combination of prestige and performance from an ultra-luxury two-door coupe.
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith models
Standard features highlights for the 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith include 20-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights, a self-adjusting air suspension, keyless ignition and entry, power-closing rear-hinged "coach" doors, hands-free trunk opening and closing, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control with upcoming curve detection, leather upholstery and trim, wood accents, eight-way heated front seats (with four-way power lumbar), front seat massage functions and driver memory settings.
Also standard are a surround-view camera system, four-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 10.3-inch center display screen, a navigation system, voice controls, concierge services and an 18-speaker sound system with a CD/DVD player, satellite and HD radio, digital music storage, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
Three optional equipment groups include Driver's Assistance Systems One and Three, and an all-encompassing Wraith U.S. package. Driver's Assistance Systems One includes a lane-departure warning system, automatic high-beam control and a head-up display with vehicle speed and navigation instructions. To this, the Driver's Assistance Systems Three adds an infrared night-vision display and adaptive cruise control. The U.S. Wraith package includes Driver's Assistance Systems Three plus 21-inch wheels, Bespoke Audio (a 1,300-watt 18-channel amplifier, 18 speakers and digital sound processing), lambswool floor mats, polished steel tread plates, a Rolls-Royce "RR" logo embroidered on each headrest and either a fixed-glass roof or the Starlight headliner.
Many items within the Wraith's grouped packages are available as stand-alone options. Other individual options include ventilated front seats, a leather trunk floor and a plethora of interior personalization options for trim, door sills, stitching, surface materials and inlays. Exterior option highlights include two-tone paint schemes with or without a third, separating color, paint-matched center caps for the wheels and a gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that may be bottom lit or illuminated from within if a polycarbonate figurine is selected.
Naturally, if anything else can be imagined (a particular star constellation for the Starlight headliner or custom wood veneers, for instance), Rolls-Royce will fulfill a buyer's request — for a price.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive Rolls-Royce Wraith is propelled by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine that produces 624 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In Edmunds testing, the Wraith raced to 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.7 seconds, an exceptional time for such a large and heavy vehicle.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway), and we averaged 16.4 mpg on our 116-mile highway-biased evaluation loop.
Safety
The 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith comes with top-, side- and rearview cameras, stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat knee and side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds testing, the Wraith proved it has enough braking power to stop a locomotive, stopping from 60 mph in just 109 feet.
The Driver's Assistance Systems One package includes lane departure warning, automatic high beams and a head-up display. The Driver's Assistance Systems Three package further adds a night vision camera (with pedestrian and animal detection and color-coded warning) and adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go capability).
Driving
With the exception of the sometimes-dulled responses from its GPS-aided transmission (without manual-shift capability), driving the 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith feels like the occasion that it truly is. An effectively boundless amount of power from the turbocharged V12 is a toe tap away. The self-adjusting suspension would have you believe that every road was paved just yesterday. At triple digits, the hushed cabin is as serene as an executive jet.
However, please don't confuse any of these behaviors with anything resembling slop. The Wraith doesn't buoy, pitch or bounce over bumps...ever. Sure, if you carry too much speed into a corner, the electronic stability control will let you know you're asking a 5,000-plus-pound two-door to scoff at the laws of physics. But drive it like an old, American coupe (think 1967 Cadillac Eldorado) and the Wraith obeys and rewards like none other. Turn the steering wheel a little earlier and a little farther than one would in a sport coupe, allow the supple suspension to respond and then dip into the power reserve (represented by an actual "Power Reserve" gauge on the dash instead of a rev counter). Let the other guys get there first. You'll arrive in style.
Interior
The 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith is one of the most exquisitely detailed vehicles we've ever driven. Rolls claims the Wraith has the largest contiguous portions of wood in any automobile, and we believe it. The company says its designers drew inspiration from luxury yachts to create the stunning wood paneling that adorns each door and continues throughout the interior.
Starting with the buttery-soft leather seating surfaces, what feels like ankle-deep carpet and switchgear so substantial that it feels like it was salvaged from the helm of the QEII, the Wraith exceeds any expectation of opulence and how "the very best" is supposed to look and feel. Nobody will be let down by the execution of the Wraith's interior, especially when outfitted with the lambswool floor mats or the Starlight headliner, which re-creates a starry night sky with 1,340 individual lights hand woven into the leather roof liner.
Because of the company's association with BMW, much of the infotainment and navigation electronics are derivative of the generally impressive and user-friendly iDrive interface. However, in the Wraith, the substantial glass central controller, fittingly adorned with a Spirit of Ecstasy inlay, effectively operates through a uniquely British interpretation of this now-familiar system including multilevel menus and a high-resolution display. Even the car's reminder chime has been replaced with the sound of a harp strum.
Despite being a coupe with a rakish roof line, the Wraith easily accommodates a pair of adults in its sumptuous rear seats. Luggage space is similarly generous at 16.6 cubic feet, several more cubes than in the Continental GT or S-Class Coupe. Still, the trunk is relatively small considering the Wraith is as long as a Ford Expedition.
Features & Specs
