Vehicle overview

While the Rolls-Royce nameplate is typically associated with ultra-luxury sedans that are expressly tailored to the chauffeured owner's exact specification, the automaker has a long history of building driver-centric two-door coupes as well. In fact, Rolls-Royce currently has two of them in its portfolio: the Phantom Coupe and the Wraith. The Phantom Coupe is undeniably posh, but for the ultimate driver-focused Rolls, the Wraith is what you want.

Based on Rolls-Royce's Ghost sedan, the Wraith is more powerful than the Phantom Coupe, as its turbocharged V12 makes 624 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the Phantom's naturally aspirated V12 with 453 hp and 531 lb-ft. While we haven't tested a Phantom Coupe recently, its manufacturer-claimed 0-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds pales in comparison to the Wraith's time of 4.7 seconds achieved on our test track. The Wraith also features an eight-speed automatic transmission that, unlike that in the Phantom, pulls in GPS data to take into account upcoming road conditions and select the optimal gear.

Although the Wraith puts a premium on the driving experience, it is still a Rolls-Royce, and that means all passengers will enjoy occupying one of the most finely detailed cabins in existence. Most surfaces are covered in natural-grain leather and eye-catching wood veneers, and you'll kick your shoes off in record time to full enjoy the ultra-comfy lambswool floor mats. And because the Wraith is optimized for those in the front, they alone get to enjoy exclusive features like heated and ventilated massaging seats and are solely responsible for controlling the sublime 18-speaker sound system.

If you are considering purchasing a Wraith, there are a few competitors that might also be worth looking at. If its higher cost and less sporting nature don't turn you off, you may consider the more regal Phantom Coupe. On the other hand, if you find value in having the quickest grand tourer on Rodeo Drive, you might favor the Bentley Continental GT. Finally, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe doesn't have the prestige or road presence of the Bentley or Rolls, but puts a premium on available technology features and is far less expensive. All are great choices, of course, but we think Rolls-Royce's Wraith presents the best combination of prestige and performance from an ultra-luxury two-door coupe.