Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$249,998$9,100 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Starlight Headliner Seat Piping - Center Only Lambswool Footmats Rr Monogram To All Headrests Door Piping Instrument Panel W/Top Stitch Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Arctic White Metallic Black; Leather Seat Trim Tires: 21" This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Porsche Irvine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 8,650mi. This Rolls-Royce includes: DOOR PIPING LAMBSWOOL FOOTMATS Floor Mats RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS STARLIGHT HEADLINER INSTRUMENT PANEL W/TOP STITCH SEAT PIPING TIRES: 21 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59JUX86928
Stock: JUX86928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$228,995$16,497 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith was just serviced at House Of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Four Tires Replacement Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52JUX86916
Stock: JUX86916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 10,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$259,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Check out this gently-used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith we recently got in. Original MSRP of $403,725! Starlight Headliner! This Rolls-Royce includes: UPPER 2-TONE PAINT // TREADPLATES - WRAITH // SEAT PIPING SEASHELL // DOOR PIPING SEASHELL // LAMBSWOOL FOOTMATS // RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS // STARLIGHT HEADLINER // TWIN COACHLINE // ROLLS-ROYCE BESPOKE AUDIO // DRIVER ASSISTANCE 3 // WHEELS: 21 10 SPOKE PART POLISHED // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX86968
Stock: U19505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 1,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$285,988
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
Exterior Style:Main Exterior Colour GunmetalContrast Exterior Colour Black DiamondUpper Two-Tone21 Ten Spoke Part Polished WheelsBody Coloured Wheel CentresNo CoachlineExterior OptionsDelete Front Number PlateSide View CameraStandard Spirit of EcstasyInterior Style:Primary Interior Colour Arctic WhiteSecondary Interior Colour BlackBespoke Interior - Module EditingFront Ventilated SeatsConvenience Door Pocket LightingWraith Bespoke ClockRR Monogram to all Headrests BlackContrast stitching BlackDoor Piping BlackFull Natural Grain LeatherInstrument Panel with Top StitchExtended Leather HeadlinerStarlight HeadlinerPiano BlackInterior Options:Two-tone steering wheel. Black / Arctic White.Lambswool FootmatsPolished Stainless Steel PackageRolls-Royce Bespoke AudioDriver Assistance 3Active Cruise Control with Stop & GoHead-Up DisplayNight Vision With Pedestrian RecognitionHigh-Beam AssistanceLane Departure WarningOther:Black Boot TrimConnected Drive ServicesWiFi Hotspot PreparationDecoding for no-dazzle High-Beam as.Bespoke Audio Speaker Grille
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX87067
Stock: R1344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2018
- 29,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 29K Miles, 1 Owner And Still Under Factory Warranty. Original MSRP Was Over $344K On This Beautiful Wraith. Black Diamond Exterior With Stunning Mugello Red Leather Interior. Matte Wrapped Hood, Roof And Trunk Lid. Factory Options Include: 21in. Ten Spoke Part Polished Alloy Wheels. Rearview Camera With Top View And Side Views, Ventilated Seats, RR Monogram On All Headrests, Black Cashmere Headliner, Piano Black Interior Trim. Driver Assistance 1 With Head-Up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound.... Everything You Would Expect In A Vehicle Of This Caliber. This Awesome Wraith Is In Exceptional Condition Inside And Out. It Has Been In California Since New And Has Been Garaged And Babied. It Also Comes With All Books And A Spotless Carfax Report. This Is The Wraith That You Want, Call Us Before This One Gets Away!............ We Have Low Interest Rate Financing With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-ins Welcome, Call Now............................................ Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55JUX86991
Stock: 3402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 1,393 miles
$285,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7821 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX86985
Stock: 2669UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 6,836 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$214,995$16,812 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Midnight Sapphire 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedDriver Assistance 1, Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Alloy.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 773 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51HUX86688
Stock: X86688C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 8,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$215,988$15,296 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior.Other manufacturer options include:- 21 Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels- Contrast Interior Environment- Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monograms to all Headrest in Black Stitching- Contrast Stitching in Black- Two Tone Steering Wheel- Lambswool FloormatsCertification Program Details: Rolls Royce Provenance includes a minimum of two years' servicing and warranty, and two years' roadside assistance. If you are ready to become a Rolls-Royce owner, O'gara Coach will be able to help you find your perfect motor car. Or you can search our Provenance Pre-Owned collection online. If you can't find what you're looking for, we can notify you the moment your preferred Rolls-Royce becomes available.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XHUX86768
Stock: 20R0013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith10,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$220,479$10,805 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
MIDNIGHT SAPPHIRE, CLEAN, ORIGINAL MSRP $370,300, BESPOKE AUDIO, PALDAO, SILVER BADGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86570
Stock: R1348A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-24-2019
- 4,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$328,888
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Arctic White 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged Contrast Stitching - Arctic White, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, RR Embossed to Headrests, Starlight Headliner, Up-Lit Spirit of Ecstasy.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Certification Program Details: ProvenanceCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50KUX87175
Stock: 12T00011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2019
- 10,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,988
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
Rolls-Royce San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Salamanca Blue exterior paint and Black / Colbalt Blue interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Packages- Black Badge- Front Ventilated Seats- Sport Exhaust- Black Badge Technical Fibre- 21 Carbon Alloy Composite wheel- Full Natural Grain Leather- Contrast stitching Cobalto Blue- Dark Chrome Spirit of Ecstasy- Black Badge Treadplates- Exterior Style- Main Exterior Colour Salamanca Blue- Exterior Options- Black Side Frame Finishers- Side View Camera- Interior Style- Primary Interior Colour Black- Convenience Door Pocket Lighting- RR Monogram to all Headrests Cobalto Blue- Instrument Panel with Top Stitch- Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel Cobalto Blue- Door Contrast Feature Cobalto Blue- Extended Leather Headliner- Starlight Headliner- Interior Options- Lambswool Footmats- Driver Assistance 1- Head-Up Display- High-Beam Assistance- Lane Departure WarningTotal Suggested Retail Price: 411,050.00CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Rolls Royce Provenance includes a minimum of two years' servicing and warranty, and two years' roadside assistance. If you are ready to become a Rolls-Royce owner, O'gara Coach will be able to help you find your perfect motor car. Or you can search our Provenance Pre-Owned collection online. If you can't find what you're looking for, we can notify you the moment your preferred Rolls-Royce becomes available.Rolls-Royce San Diego is part of the O'Gara Coach Company. We proudly serve the Greater San Diego Area and Orange County including La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, Coronado, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carmel Valley, Anaheim, Newport Beach and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce San Diego is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Cullinan SUV, Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59KUX87126
Stock: 20R0007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith2,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$228,888$465 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith English WhiteCertified. 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.Rolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance*** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86553
Stock: W6124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 7,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$245,981
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THE MOST DRIVER-CENTRIC ROLLS EVER! - COMPLETELY BESPOKE - PERFECT PEDIGREE -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59HUX86678
Stock: GC2794A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 17,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$221,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86584
Stock: 6852UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 4,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$178,894$24,833 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX86135
Stock: GUX86135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 7,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$187,975$13,492 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Dark Spice interior with Seashell Piping. Options include:- Drivers Assist 3- Camera System- Front Ventilated seats- RR Monogram to all Headrest- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6616 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86229
Stock: 1548UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith5,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$199,950$6,364 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this terrific-looking 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Comfort Entry System, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Part Polished. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52GUX86343
Stock: GUX86343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith11,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$198,950$6,922 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this handsome 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Cornish White with the following features:Combined Seat Piping & Stitching, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX85888
Stock: GUX85888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Wraith searches:
Related Rolls-Royce Wraith info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Jersey City NJ
- Used Toyota Highlander Aurora CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Indianapolis IN
- Used Lexus ES 350 Fremont CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Ocala FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Tacoma WA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Mesa AZ
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Fremont CA
- Used BMW X5 Silver Spring MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Frisco TX
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Aurora CO
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Charger
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid