Vehicle overview

When considering the mission and execution of the 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith, it's easy to imagine the legendary words of Rolls-Royce co-founder Sir Henry Royce: "Take the best that exists and make it better." Many don't realize there was a follow-up to that instruction: "When it does not exist, design it."

Certainly, the designers and craftsmen at Rolls-Royce followed this directive when resurrecting the Wraith. At the same time, the new Wraith coupe embodies the speedy, adventurous spirit of the brand's other forefather, gentleman racer and rich guy Charles Stewart Rolls. It revives a nameplate last seen in 1938 and now with more than 600 horsepower, becomes the most powerful Rolls model to date. And with its striking neo-deco fastback design, reverse-hinged doors and no B-pillar, the Wraith shows the ultraluxury British automaker turning its gaze down a more sporting path.

The word "wraith" means apparition or specter, an appropriate choice for this shorter two-door version of the company's Ghost sedan. The Wraith, like the Ghost, uses platform architecture based on the BMW 7 Series. But with a 7-inch shorter wheelbase than the Ghost, the Wraith actually changes direction with more acuity than a traditional Rolls-Royce. Even the steering and suspension have been given a quasi-performance tuning.

With self-adjusting suspension, the Wraith is exceedingly composed and reasonably accurate when asked to make quick movements, yet also provides a serenely supple ride. Bringing that mass up to speed falls to a twin-turbocharged V12. Other Wraith features include auto-closing doors, an optional fiber-optic Starlight Headliner, massaging seats and the signature winged Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament (optionally illuminated and/or gold-plated) that disappears into the hood when the car is locked.

Indeed, the Edmunds.com A-rated 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith represents an unconventional heading for the stately British automaker, but not without calculation. Rolls-Royce has largely watched from the side as former brand mate Bentley wins the hearts of New Money with its two-door Continental GT lineup. It also sees German marques encroaching on its rarefied ground with the recent debut of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. A Rolls-Royce still has no real competition, but the bosses at BMW still want some insurance on their bets. For them, and for high-end luxury shoppers, the Wraith is indeed a coupe like no other.