Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me

- 9,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$179,999$13,718 Below Market
K & S Auto Sales - San Diego / California
Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith in two-tone Diamond Black and Silver Metallic embodies classic British luxury and is one of the finest vehicles in the world. Power is courtesy of a Twin-Turbocharged 6.6 Liter V12 that produces 624hp and 590lb-ft of torque which is controlled by an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive ultra-luxury coupe provides astonishing acceleration, an exquisite ride thanks to the adjustable air suspension, and remarkably precise handling along with imposing styling highlighted by the classic "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornament which can be hidden at the push of a button and perfectly-proportioned seven-spoke alloy wheels. Our Wraith's hand-crafted interior features some of the softest leather and most stunning wood veneers available. Every trim piece, including the Canadel panelling on the doors, is hand-picked and polished and the Starlight headliner is crafted from fiber optic strands by hand to ensure each vehicle is unique, resulting in a masterclass of design. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with memory and massage, heated rear seats, multi-zone automatic climate control, and an incredible audio system with available navigation, Bluetooth, and USB/Aux inputs make every ride even more comfortable. Our Rolls-Royce includes lane departure warning, a back-up camera with surround view, front/rear parking sensors, a heads-up display, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you and your passengers safe and in control. There are not enough superlatives to describe the experience of driving a Wraith, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BLACK OUT PKG AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE** SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE EXTRA FEE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59FUX85091
Stock: 6111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 31,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$154,500$9,369 Below Market
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari Maserati San Diego is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith only has 31,101mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. With less than 31,101mi on this Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Rolls-Royce Wraith . More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith: The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a personal luxury coupe of the highest order. With a price tag that can easily eclipse $300,000, it is the last word in luxurious high speed cruising. Unlike the bigger sedans sold by Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is smaller, sportier and features much bolder styling. Still, the Wraith should not be confused with a sports car. Despite admirable handling for its size, the Wraith is a big heavy car that makes luxury, not handling, its top priority. With such a lofty price tag, the Wraith doesn't have much direct competition. It exists for those who are looking to drive (or be driven) in the greatest level of comfort possible. It is for those for whom the Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and 6-series BMW are too average. It is for people who want the best there is to offer among the most luxurious cars available. Strengths of this model include Unparalleled luxury and customization, Rolls-Royce exclusivity and prestige, supreme comfort, and powerful drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C57FUX85199
Stock: 85199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 28,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$179,999$3,468 Below Market
Envy Auto Group - Clair Shores / Michigan
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Rolls-Royce purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Rolls-Royce Wraith also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Heads Up Display, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 586-944-2717 or sales@envyautogroup.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59FUX85592
Stock: FUX85592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 18,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$179,998
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53FUX85412
Stock: 6851UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 19,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
STARLIGHT HEADLINER! NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control, 18 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Rolls-Royce Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52FUX85305
Stock: X85305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 22,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,500
GHN Leasing - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50FUX85187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$159,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith? This is it. This Rolls-Royce includes: DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS ONE // GOODWOOD/WRAITH TREADPLATES // LAMBSWOOL FLOOR MATS // RR LOGO TO ALL HEADRESTS // SEAT PIPING // FIXED GLASS ROOF *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. All of our pre owned vehicles at Manhattan Motorcars are safety checked by our certified technicians. Please stop by one of our showrooms or call us, we are happy to help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C58FUX85423
Stock: U19511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$178,894$24,833 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX86135
Stock: GUX86135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 7,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$187,975$13,492 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Dark Spice interior with Seashell Piping. Options include:- Drivers Assist 3- Camera System- Front Ventilated seats- RR Monogram to all Headrest- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6616 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86229
Stock: 1548UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$157,996$4,070 Below Market
Maserati of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Darkest Tungsten Tan; Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith we recently got in. This Rolls-Royce includes: COMFORT ENTRY SYSTEM RR LOGO TO ALL HEADRESTS CAMERA SYSTEM (SIDE, REAR FRONT VENTILATED SEATS GUNMETAL MOCCASIN/BLACK ACCENT, LEATHER HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT MASSAGE SEATS WHEELS: 21 *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Rolls-Royce Wraith . Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Rolls-Royce Wraith is in a league of its own If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith: The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a personal luxury coupe of the highest order. With a price tag that can easily eclipse $300,000, it is the last word in luxurious high speed cruising. Unlike the bigger sedans that are sold by the Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is smaller, sportier and features much bolder styling. Still, the Wraith should not be confused with a sports car. Despite admirable handling for its size, the Wraith is a big heavy car that makes luxury, not handling, its top priority. With such a lofty price tag, the Wraith doesn't have much direct competition. It exists for those who are looking to drive (or be driven) in the greatest level of comfort possible. It is for those for whom the Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and 6-series BMW are too average. It is for people who want the best there is to offer among the most luxurious cars available. Strengths of this model include Rolls-Royce exclusivity and prestige, supreme comfort, Unparalleled luxury and customization, and powerful drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55EUX84468
Stock: EUX84468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 5,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,950$6,364 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this terrific-looking 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Comfort Entry System, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Part Polished. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52GUX86343
Stock: GUX86343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$198,950$6,922 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is very proud to offer this handsome 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Cornish White with the following features:Combined Seat Piping & Stitching, Contrast Stitching, Door Piping, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX85888
Stock: GUX85888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 5,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$205,950$1,591 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this charming 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Contrast Stitching, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Lambswool Floormats, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51GUX85958
Stock: GUX85958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 14,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,917$9,259 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 14107 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Rolls-Royce Wraith also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Heads Up Display, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51GUX85930
Stock: GUX85930-67
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 4,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,995$8,016 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55GUX86255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$169,890$1,984 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell/Black Accent interior. Other manufacturer options include:Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51EUX84709
Stock: 20B1282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,832 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$152,500$9,566 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith . This Rolls-Royce includes: UPLIT SPIRIT OF ECSTACY // MACASSAR EBONY VENEER W/CANADEL PANELLING // COMFORT ENTRY SYSTEM // POLISHED STAINLESS STEEL TREADPLATES // UPPER TWO-TONE PAINT SCHEME // CAMERA SYSTEM // DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS ONE // STAINLESS STEEL PINSTRIPES // FRONT MASSAGE SEATS // FIXED GLASS ROOF *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59EUX84313
Stock: PO2793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 7,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,950$4,396 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86263
Stock: LUX54786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
