Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati San Diego is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith only has 31,101mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. With less than 31,101mi on this Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Rolls-Royce Wraith . More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith: The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a personal luxury coupe of the highest order. With a price tag that can easily eclipse $300,000, it is the last word in luxurious high speed cruising. Unlike the bigger sedans sold by Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is smaller, sportier and features much bolder styling. Still, the Wraith should not be confused with a sports car. Despite admirable handling for its size, the Wraith is a big heavy car that makes luxury, not handling, its top priority. With such a lofty price tag, the Wraith doesn't have much direct competition. It exists for those who are looking to drive (or be driven) in the greatest level of comfort possible. It is for those for whom the Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and 6-series BMW are too average. It is for people who want the best there is to offer among the most luxurious cars available. Strengths of this model include Unparalleled luxury and customization, Rolls-Royce exclusivity and prestige, supreme comfort, and powerful drivetrain

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA665C57FUX85199

Stock: 85199

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-02-2020