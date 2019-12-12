Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith for Sale Near Me

Maserati of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California

Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Darkest Tungsten Tan; Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats Check out this gently-used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith we recently got in. This Rolls-Royce includes: COMFORT ENTRY SYSTEM RR LOGO TO ALL HEADRESTS CAMERA SYSTEM (SIDE, REAR FRONT VENTILATED SEATS GUNMETAL MOCCASIN/BLACK ACCENT, LEATHER HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT MASSAGE SEATS WHEELS: 21 This 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Rolls-Royce Wraith. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Rolls-Royce Wraith is in a league of its own. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith: The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a personal luxury coupe of the highest order. With a price tag that can easily eclipse $300,000, it is the last word in luxurious high speed cruising. Unlike the bigger sedans that are sold by the Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is smaller, sportier and features much bolder styling. Still, the Wraith should not be confused with a sports car. Despite admirable handling for its size, the Wraith is a big heavy car that makes luxury, not handling, its top priority. With such a lofty price tag, the Wraith doesn't have much direct competition. It exists for those who are looking to drive (or be driven) in the greatest level of comfort possible. It is for those for whom the Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and 6-series BMW are too average. It is for people who want the best there is to offer among the most luxurious cars available. Strengths of this model include Rolls-Royce exclusivity and prestige, supreme comfort, Unparalleled luxury and customization, and powerful drivetrain

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA665C55EUX84468

Stock: EUX84468

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020