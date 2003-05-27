Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward
- Instant conferment of old-world-aristocrat status, luxurious cabin with generous legroom for all passengers.
This is a better bet than any Bently, Bimmer or MBZ or any othe car on the planet. This is much nicer and more comfortable that my old Azure or my Ferrari 360 moddena. If you have the money buy nothing but the best the Rolls Royce.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
5.4L 12cyl 5A
|MPG
|11 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|322 hp @ 5000 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward is the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $262,990.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A) which starts at $262,990
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Park Ward 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Park Ward.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward.
Find a new Rolls-Royce Park Ward for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,920.
Find a new Rolls-Royce for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,718.
