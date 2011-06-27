Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward Consumer Reviews
Rolls vs. Benyley
Timothy_H, 05/27/2003
This is a better bet than any Bently, Bimmer or MBZ or any othe car on the planet. This is much nicer and more comfortable that my old Azure or my Ferrari 360 moddena. If you have the money buy nothing but the best the Rolls Royce.
