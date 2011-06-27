  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Park Ward
  4. Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Park Ward Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Park Ward
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$31,795 - $66,099
Rolls vs. Benyley

Timothy_H, 05/27/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a better bet than any Bently, Bimmer or MBZ or any othe car on the planet. This is much nicer and more comfortable that my old Azure or my Ferrari 360 moddena. If you have the money buy nothing but the best the Rolls Royce.

