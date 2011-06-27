Used 2012 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The Ram Express is a winner! ramilia2012 , 03/19/2012 139416 of 139418 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2012 Dodge Ram Express in October of 2012. I fell in love at first sight, or maybe at that point it was lust. Nonetheless, within the first mile of the test drive I was in love. This truck is exceptionally smooth and POWERFULL! It is not a truck, this thing is a Race Truck! If you like having plenty of power readily accessible you will be well pleased. I have installed an aftermarket intake on my Ram and imagine it has well over 400 horsepower. The ride and overall smoothness of the truck are incredible. People comment on how smooth it is. I would highly recommend the Ram to anyone. I have gotten 19mpg on a trip to and from the mountains in NC. Report Abuse

Ram Hemi Express 1500 bonham5 , 09/18/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Ram Hemi Express... What a deal! Purchased my deep cherry red Express during Dodge Truck Month. I wanted a sripped down version but when I spotted this loaded jewel on the lot I took it. $21,400 out the door! Best bang and performance for the buck one can find in a new vehicle. Blistering performance with the very potent Hemi. Most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Flawless operation in 7 months and 7000 miles since purchase. Report Abuse

Like it but... tylerg4 , 01/27/2015 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in October (I live in maine), I think the truck is good but I really do use it as a family truck and a work truck. It's is the best family truck but let's see what you get when you take it off road. Make sure to see pros and cons. Report Abuse

ram express express74 , 01/21/2012 41 of 90 people found this review helpful I just picked up this 2012 ram 1500 with express package last week. Power windows, locks, st package with cloth 3.55 gears. I am completely impressed with this truck. My last 3 cars a 2004 mustang gt, 2005 mustang gt and 2009 vw gti. in comparison this truck is FASTER than the 04 gt and the gti while getting similar mileage. mds works great, i would never notice the switch between 8 and 4 if not for the little eco light on the dash. the ride and handling are excellent as is the refinement. interior design is well thought out and materials are high quality nearly equal to the gti(they are known for interior quality) the sound system is amazing for a "basic" truck, good sound quality and volume, low distortion. there are lots of cubbies and storage areas that my last cars lacked. 7 cup holders up front! the styling is very aggressive and handsome. I have modified most of my past cars but i cant think of anything i would change. the 20" wheels look great but may be hard to keep clean. I am blown away at the value of this truck. its amazing you can purchase this combination for such a low price. a few years ago a ford lighting offered similar performance, power to weight ratio for literally double the price or more, yet lacked the comfort and refinement available in this ram. if you haven't driven one GO NOW TO THE DEALER! every other truck on the market rides like a horse and carriage and none of them have the HEMI. Report Abuse