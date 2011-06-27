Used 2018 Porsche Macan SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV but it’s not perfect Steve Morley , 09/03/2018 Sport Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 100 of 104 people found this review helpful The good:Great performance, good handling and very comfortable. The 18 way adjustable seats are excellent. Interior leather overall is high quality. Heated and cooled seats work great. Very low road noise and excellent sound system (I have the premium audio option). The interactive cruise control is a great option. Of course it looks great! The bad: The infotainment interface is poor. Just getting it registered with Porsche is a major headache. The navigation system data entry is useless. It seems the database is not fully updated. Difficult to find addresses and forget searching by point of interest. My 2011 BMW X5 was much better. No real time traffic information even thought it’s supposed to have this feature. The control switches for the info system are more VW than Porsche. Does not feel like it’s high quality. Air con is working OK but does not seem as powerful (cool down) as other cars I have owned. Just about good enough. The ugly: The layout of the switches and in the centre consul is confusing. Forget the buttons in the overhead consul while driving. Just can’t see them. The garage opener is hard to program. I managed to get it working but the instructions are poor. The dealer also tried but it did not work first time. The external temperature sensor is never accurate. Porsche say it’s something to do with the sensor location and you need to drive at least three miles for it to read properly. Never had a car like that! The parking system is very limited. Just a rear camera and audible sensors front and rear. No 360 degree camera. Last but not least the service cost. First service is just an oil change $800!. 2nd service (20,000) is an oil change and some filters $1,200. In three years normal service >$2,400. Since the motor is same as Audi and VW this is just over charging. I got my services included free of charge in the lease. Apple car play is included in the connect services. So to keep it after the first year it will cost $400 per year. Unfortunately more Porsche greed. Do I like the car. No. I love it. Best SUV from a drivers view point and it looks fantastic. Report Abuse

50,000 Miles Gus , 12/22/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful After over 50,000 miles with no issues other than 10,000 miles services this is the best vehicle we have owned. Prior vehicles include Audi A7, Cayenne, Q5, Boxster S, MB SL 550. Yes, service costs can be high but most ordinary maintenance is in YouTube. I did the complete 40,000 mile service in the garage at a cost of about $500 vs dealer cost of $1,600. This is an excellent highway car which can cruise all day at 80+ MPH. In the city it leaves most in the rear view mirror. In summary, the car is a daily driver which delivers great fun like no other SUV. One caution...options can be very expensive, so beware!

Macan drives like the Cayman with more room Patrick , 03/30/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 80 of 84 people found this review helpful This car is very quiet, has excellent acceleration and handles like the Cayman (which I also own). This car replaced a 2017 Mercedes GL250 which I regret purchasing. Front seat comfort is exceptionally comfortable even for my 6'7" neighbor that went for a test drive (however, you wouldn't want to be sitting in the rear seat behind him). Update 9-30-18: I now have more than 13,000 miles on the Macan, which is primarily used for business. I have not had any issues with the car whatsoever. Even though it's the base model, the acceleration on the highway for passing is still impressive. Throttle response and grip from a standing start is excellent compliments in part to the all wheel drive. In contrast, the Mercedes GLA 250 was downright annoying; it required careful pressure on the throttle to avoid spinning the front tires and once in motion, the throttle steer was terrible. Porsche exceptional engineering eliminates these annoying factors. July of this year we took one of the grandkids with us on a road trip to the smoky mountains in North Carolina for a wedding. The car had plenty of room even with the plug in refrigerator in the back. Handling on the mountain roads, with a somewhat heavier load than normal, was superb. The 12 hour drive was very comfortable. We both love the seats and interior design. The lane change assist eliminates the blind spot and makes driving much safer and easier. The lane keep assist is something we both could live without, but when active, it's a rather subtle sound so we've just learned to keep it on. I've had a few clients mention that "business must be good" when I arrive in the Porsche. My response is usually "don't let the badge fool you, it's cheaper than some pick up trucks." Service: The 10k mile service at Champion Porsche is a pleasure and a striking difference from Pompano Beach Mercedes dealer across the street, which is terrible ( even the service manager doesn't return calls). What I don't like- I bought the factory roof racks (which I only install if I need to haul large items) and although they are easy to install and remove, they add considerable wind noise. Update April 1st 2019: The car now has more than 25,000 miles after 13 months. The enjoyment continues. My wife and I both love the handling and comfort of this car. In fact in February, we went to the Porsche 48 hours club race in Sebring; and instead of entering out Cayman in the autocross, we decided to run the Macan. Our goal was simple. We just wanted to see how well the car handled driving fast in a safe autocross environment. Again the Macan surprised both of us with its exceptional handling. At the end of the day we won first place in men's and ladies stock class. And we drove faster than some 911's, Caymans and too! The 20K mile service was about $1200.00 or so, which we expected, but could surprise a first time Porsche owner. That included all of the factory recommended service including windshield wipers. The tire wear is very good with no unusual wear. What we don't like- the rear window and lift gate seems to collect more dust and dirt than other cars. The lift gate can sometimes be finicky when closing with the push buttons (one button closes the gate without locking and the other closes and locks the car). We learned the hard way to watch and make sure it closes all the way before driving away. Update 4-2-20 I now have about 44,650 miles on the Macan. No mechanical issues whatsoever. I did notice however after the 40k mile service the PDK transmission shifted smoother (they changed the transmission fluid) I had to install two new rear tires as a result of nails and I'm on the third windscreen. Road debris (I'm on the interstate highways often) caused cracks. I still love this little SUV.

You get what you pay for Dave , 05/01/2018 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 52 of 55 people found this review helpful OK, other SUVs get slightly better gas mileage and a bit more cargo space. But, no SUV can touch the Macan S in drivability. It's very fast. Never any lean or lag. Great smooth ride, not bouncy. The steering is just right in effort and road hold and feedback. Braking is strong. Love the dry sump oil pumps that make the car quieter and accelerate better. Two turbos for extra torque and agility. I tested all the luxury SUVs and the Macan S immediately stood out. I was blown away when I drove it.