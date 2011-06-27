Used 2015 Porsche Macan SUV Consumer Reviews

Best handling SUV on the market still going strong Sam Suen , 06/13/2016 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful It might cost a bit more than the competition but its worth every penny. My wife thinks it is luxurious and quiet. My kids think its the most comfortable car we owned and my main attraction to the car is its performance and handling. What kind of black magic is this?! Porsche tunes their base suspension so well that you will be wasting money on PASM or air suspension. You won't need it unless you are chasing seconds on a race track. The S makes plenty power so I wouldn't bother going with the TURBO unless you want to drag race someone all the time. I would recommend getting at least the BOSE stereo upgrade as the base unit sounds horrible. I would also recommend getting the sport seat for its superior support and comfort. If you keep disciplined and not get tempted by all those other options, you can get it at a reasonable price. I have achieved 29 MPG on the highway at 65 MPH for a 30 minutes stretch. But it is so much fun getting on the gas and listen to the exhaust pop with the gear change. The PDK is nothing short of phenomenal. Your real life mileage will be closer to 20 MPG. Three years in, the car is still a delight. A few recalls have not made any difference to my enjoyment. No unbecoming rattles and shakes. Still have plenty treads on tires and brakes are good for more miles. The Porsche dealers’ pricing for service has gone off the deep end, going from a reasonable $300 for the first service to $1600 for the 30k service. That is basically an oil change and new plugs. Thankfully nothing a local garage cannot handle for a fraction of the cost. The only dilemma I face is what to replace it with when I sell it. June 2018 update. Dealer has learned the errors of its ways. Whole Service department has be reorganized. Offering service specials to get its customers back. Front tires still have 4/32 and rears 6/32. Will replace after the summer. Everything still working well. Still don't see anything in the market which could be a worthwhile replacement. December 2019 update. Tires replaced September 18 with same brand as they lasted 38k miles, not bad at all for an SUV. Brakes replaced ar 40k miles. PDK fluids and filters also changed. Car has been super reliable. Everything still works. The market has finally caught up. Newer models have more technology. Everyone has made their SUV faster and better. The last five years has been trouble free with this vehicle. It handled city highways and winding roads with aplomb. I could probably drive it for another five without breaking a sweat. However, my needs have changed and I no longer need an SUV. The SUV craze gripping the country is making some beloved sedans disappear. I finally traded the Macan S in for a sports sedan. Best get one before those are gone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best of Both Worlds: Sports Car and Space Robliski , 10/02/2015 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 53 of 56 people found this review helpful After owning a Mercedes Benz ML 500 for 6 years, I decided it was time to change. Since we were sort of out of the woods (no more strollers and other junk that the parent of a baby or toddler has to carry around), we were willing to downsize a little bit. We test drove the new ML which was more of the same with a few more bells and whistles and knew that we wanted something different. Something unique. Test drove the Maserati Ghibli and it was very nice but we did not consider buying it; it would have to have been a lease. Considered buying a Porsche Panamera. Test drove the Panamera and I loved the PDK (Porsche Dupple Kupplung; double clutch) transmission. Very smooth, quick, and responsive gear changes. But the Panamera felt like a boat and the standard 6 cylinder did not have enough juice. I read about Macan and began to really research it and decided to take one for a test drive at work and I was sold on the spot. I had just bought a 911 at that time and the Macan felt like a 4 door 911. Took the wife to the dealership for a test drive and she loved it as well. I also test drove the Cayenne. The Cayenne felt more like the ML - felt heavy and wasn't peppy. We ordered the Macan around Holloween and got it March of this year. After 6 months of ownership I cannot find a single flaw with the car. It is amazing in every way. It is very responsive and agile. It handles really well. The PDK transmission is very smooth and shifts great and has real paddle shifters instead of those terrible buttons. Switch it into sport mode and the transmission shifts are even quicker and the entire responsiveness of the car is even better. I truely feel like this car is a 4 door 911. There is also plenty of space for luggage for those trips to the beach and/or for going out of town. I've heard some complaints about the rear seat knee room, but everything has a price in my opinion and there has to be a compromise somewhere between sportiness and space which in concept are opposing principles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sport Sedan in an SUV Body Tom , 01/13/2016 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 38 of 41 people found this review helpful I had mixed feelings about buying this car because I had a Lexus RX400h with 105,000 miles on it that was still a perfectly good car. I didn't need a new car, however I was so tired of driving the Lexus. And the difference in driving pleasure of the Porsche vs. Lexus is night and day. The Porsche is an SUV that is actually fun to drive. Great handling and acceleration. And while the Lexus was comfortable, the Porsche feels much more special with higher quality fit and finish. I'm partial to Porsche's based on currently owning a Boxster S and having 911's in the past. The Macan is very bit a Porsche. I also test drove the new Volvo XC90 and BMW X5 before deciding on the Macan S. Both have interiors just as nice as the Macan, and in fact I liked the Volvo interior the best. However neither came close to the driving performance and feel of the Macan S. An update: my Macan S now has 41,000 miles on it. It has been rock solid reliable, and continues to be a joy to drive. I also never get tired of how good the engine sounds. However this is an expensive car to maintain. Tires, brakes, transmission service, and spark plugs replaced at 40k miles - Several thousand dollars! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 911 SUV george toccalino , 11/11/2017 Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Fun to drive SUV:very close to handling like a 911 in the sport plus mode,A great handling and driving car ;however interior space is small for a SUV;however it has all the space that I really need .Durability is questionable for a 95000.00 vehicle.At 75000 miles the transmission had to be replaced;even though it was far out of my 50000 mile warranty; Porsche covered the replacement 100%. I also had to replace the valve cover gaskets,at this time. I normally try to drive my Porsche vehicles 150000 to 160000 miles before I sell it or trade it ;however I'm a little nervous about the future dependability of this one;therefore I ordered a 2018 Macon GTS and will off this one at 85000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse