Used 2014 Porsche Cayman Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG2324no
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/30 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.338.0/507.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG2324no
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm213 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l2.7 l3.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7400 rpm275 hp @ 7400 rpm340 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyesyesno
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesyesno
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Exterior Package Paintedyesyesno
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyesyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesno
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyesno
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyesyesno
Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesyesyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyesyesno
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyesyesno
Premium Packageyesyesno
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyesyesno
Sport Chrono Package w/PCMyesyesno
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Infotainment Package w/Sound Package Plusnoyesno
Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Blacknonoyes
GTS Interior Packagenonoyes
GTS Exterior Package in Blacknonoyes
GTS Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnonoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Blacknonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
235 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
9 total speakersyesnoyes
100 watts stereo outputnoyesno
element antennanoyesno
4 total speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
leather trim on dashnonoyes
leather trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyesyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesno
SportDesign Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantarayesyesno
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyesyesno
Sport Seats Plus Backrests in Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Illuminated Outer Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel with Personalized Logoyesyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Customization Package, PDK Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryesyesno
Vehicle Key Paintedyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
6-Disc CD Changeryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayesyesno
Steering Wheel Heatingyesyesyes
Seat Ventilationyesyesyes
Interior Package Leather w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Natural Leather Interioryesyesyes
PCM Package Leatheryesyesyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Instrument Surround Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyesyesno
Two-Tone Leather Interioryesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryesyesno
CDR Plus Audio Systemyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Door Entry Guards in Carbonyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Entry Guards in Carbonyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany w/Steering Wheel Heatingyesyesno
Sports Seats Plusyesyesno
Leather Packageyesyesno
PCM Package Paintedyesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyesyesyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryesyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesyesno
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Additional Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyesyes
Leather Key Pouchyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayesyesno
Gear Selector in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Instrument Dials in Silvernonoyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantaranonoyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Instrument Dials in Carmine Rednonoyes
Deletion of Alcantaranonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leatheryesyesno
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesyesno
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Distinctive Exterior Coloryesyesyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyesyesno
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipeyesyesyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyesyesno
Window Trim in High-Gloss Aluminumyesyesno
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesyesno
Rear Side Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wing Mirror Paintedyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesyesno
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayesyesyes
Bi-Xenon headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Delete Model Designationyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS)yesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyesyesno
Tinted Taillightsyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Blackyesyesyes
Rear Wiperyesyesno
20" SportTechno Wheelsyesyesyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsnoyesno
18" Boxster Wheelsnoyesno
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Front track60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2910 lbs.2888 lbs.2965 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.3627 lbs.3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.9.7 cu.ft.9.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.30 cd.0.31 cd.
Maximum payload740 lbs.739 lbs.706 lbs.
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.173.4 in.
Height51.0 in.50.9 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Rear track60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesnono
265/40R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
265/45R Z tiresnoyesno
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
265/35R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Starting MSRP
$52,600
Starting MSRP
$75,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
