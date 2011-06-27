Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews

Bill l , 12/06/2015 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

27 of 56 people found this review helpful

we orderd this car, Iam a huge porche fan. the infotanment system on this car ( not suv) is awfull. the weather only shows large cities, not curent location. no headlight washers, the VW and Audi varients have them. the traction system is awfull. the car drives in rear wheeel drive until it slips. no center or rear locker on the diesel or hybrid, weight savings. So this car was 88K and the dealer will not make a deal on a differnt car beacause of the restriction on diesel sale's. at this point i am so diapointed i am canceling my plans to upgrade my 2012 911 gts.