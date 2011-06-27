Estimated values
1991 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,220
|$1,589
|Clean
|$473
|$1,077
|$1,403
|Average
|$344
|$790
|$1,031
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$659
Estimated values
1991 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,220
|$1,589
|Clean
|$473
|$1,077
|$1,403
|Average
|$344
|$790
|$1,031
|Rough
|$215
|$504
|$659