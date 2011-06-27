Estimated values
1997 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,681
|$3,431
|Clean
|$1,160
|$2,394
|$3,065
|Average
|$875
|$1,821
|$2,331
|Rough
|$589
|$1,247
|$1,597
Estimated values
1997 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,789
|$2,194
|Clean
|$932
|$1,597
|$1,960
|Average
|$703
|$1,215
|$1,491
|Rough
|$473
|$832
|$1,022
Estimated values
1997 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$2,074
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,852
|$2,298
|Average
|$778
|$1,408
|$1,748
|Rough
|$524
|$965
|$1,198