Used 2003 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

There is no better Pilot2519Juliet , 04/29/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The car is the closest to perfection there is out there. The Boxster will outhandle anything out there now. Road and Track did a slalom run in which it blasted the Enzo's (the Ferrari guy costing $700K) record. True it does not have an overabundance of hp's but once you pounce on the accelarator you get usable power with unmatch driving dymamics. With a top speed of close to 170 mph I think it is fast enough. Report Abuse

Tiptronic S Raphael Gergi , 02/23/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I first bought a boxster 1997 2.5L and was absolutely sad about the performance however sold it and got my Boxster S 2003 3.2L, reliable car yes however been finding some difficulties with the transmission (solenoid, Valve Body etc.), i also feel that the car needed a slight increase in the power. Report Abuse

Think Again! tulsajack , 07/08/2014 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful My dream to own a Porsche. After 2 years & less than 57,000 miles, the engine self-destructed due to a design flaw - a GM alternator bearing used on the intermediate shaft failed and completely trashed the engine. Of course, Porsche lawyers admitted no fault on court documents when they settled, but somehow agreed to pay about 25% of owners' expenses totaling millions. I fell outside the terms of the settlement, so it's tough luck and $0. The repair will cost at least $7K, up to $12K with used parts. This flaw affects 911's also. Because this is a possible outcome, I will never buy another Porsche. Buy a Honda! Upadate 7/16: I wonder what a lawyer would be able to do with this. Everybody at Porsche had an excuse why I couldn't possibly be considered for any compensation. Live & learn. Get a legally binding powertrain warranty or run the risk of near-total loss. Once fooled, shame on you. Twice fooled, shame on me! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Xlnt sports convertible GF , 08/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great choice for sports car convertible; very pricey new (keep options list down !) but worth the xtra money in the long run. More comfortable and useful size than it looks. Bought mine new and have used it as daily driver/only car for a number of years. Out of warranty repairs expenses can be high, but maintenance is just once a year for low mileage cars. Hard to give this car up, makes for a great 2nd car keeper once its past its prime. Report Abuse