1993 Porsche 928 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Porsche 928. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Porsche 928.
Most helpful consumer reviews
black 928gts,03/14/2007
This is my second 928. The GTS is a super car in every way. The build quality is very good. The paint looks new. The Interior has held up very well for a car with 100,000 miles. When the car has been serviced it will run with anything on the road and there is no better looking auto. I drove the car in Europe for three years and it will run at 150 all day.
jmilbourne,05/17/2007
This is my first Porsche. I went out with the local PCA chapter here in Vancouver last weekend for an early morning drive (about 65 Porsches)on the Sea to Sky highway. Mine was the only 928 and it got lots of looks and generated a lot of interest. While on the drive...spirited to say the least...I got to appreciate what a fine tourer it is. The neat downshift feature when you gun it is a blast as you get pinned to the seat. Highly recommend but better have a few $$ to keep her running in top form. I am a weekend mechanic and that helps and there are lots of after market spots for parts. Get one if you can find one.
944 guy,04/02/2002
incredible hp, awesome performance all the way up to 150mph on the expressway, timeless styling, a true gts only drawbacks: not a dragster, very expensive mantinece, belts, clutch ect.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Porsche 928 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
