Consumer Rating
(3)
1993 Porsche 928 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Porsche 928. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Porsche 928.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is Worth the Money
black 928gts,03/14/2007
This is my second 928. The GTS is a super car in every way. The build quality is very good. The paint looks new. The Interior has held up very well for a car with 100,000 miles. When the car has been serviced it will run with anything on the road and there is no better looking auto. I drove the car in Europe for three years and it will run at 150 all day.
Still a looker after all these years...!
jmilbourne,05/17/2007
This is my first Porsche. I went out with the local PCA chapter here in Vancouver last weekend for an early morning drive (about 65 Porsches)on the Sea to Sky highway. Mine was the only 928 and it got lots of looks and generated a lot of interest. While on the drive...spirited to say the least...I got to appreciate what a fine tourer it is. The neat downshift feature when you gun it is a blast as you get pinned to the seat. Highly recommend but better have a few $$ to keep her running in top form. I am a weekend mechanic and that helps and there are lots of after market spots for parts. Get one if you can find one.
928 gts
944 guy,04/02/2002
incredible hp, awesome performance all the way up to 150mph on the expressway, timeless styling, a true gts only drawbacks: not a dragster, very expensive mantinece, belts, clutch ect.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1993 Porsche 928 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Porsche 928

Used 1993 Porsche 928 Overview

The Used 1993 Porsche 928 is offered in the following submodels: 928 Hatchback. Available styles include GTS 2dr Coupe.

Research Similar Vehicles